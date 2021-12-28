ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Sunbelt states are hard at work petitioning to attract electric car makers — here's why

wbaa.org
 1 day ago

Sunbelt states like Georgia are aggressively wooing electric vehicle makers and suppliers...

www.wbaa.org

Comments / 0

Related
notebookcheck.net

Innovative electric car maker NIO may prep to enter the U.S. market and take on Tesla directly

NIO, one of the most innovative Chinese electric car makers, may be preparing to bring its cars to this side of the pond, after managing to launch several of them in Europe. Its 2022 expansion plans include bringing the 600-mile ET7 sedan to Norway and five other EU countries, but a few LinkedIn job listings suggest that it could very well be eyeing the American market, too, despite the formidable presence of Tesla.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Georgia State
insideevs.com

Who Will Win The Electric Car Race? And Not The One On A Track

This article comes to us courtesy of EVANNEX, which makes and sells aftermarket Tesla accessories. The opinions expressed therein are not necessarily our own at InsideEVs, nor have we been paid by EVANNEX to publish these articles. We find the company's perspective as an aftermarket supplier of Tesla accessories interesting and are happy to share its content free of charge. Enjoy!
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Car Makers#Electric Cars#Npr
wsau.com

GM pulls out of Consumer Electronics Show on COVID-19 concerns

DETROIT (Reuters) – General Motors Co on Thursday joined a group of companies that will not send employees or top executives to the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas next month due to the growing concerns about Omicron variant of the coronavirus. The U.S. automaker’s chief executive, Mary...
BUSINESS
CarBuzz.com

Tesla's Biggest Threat One Step Closer To American Launch

Heard of Nio? If you're not au fait with automakers outside of the US, then you might not know of the Chinese EV automaker, but that's about to change. As reported by Electrek, Nio's Vice President, Saurabh Bhatnagar, has posted no fewer than 47 job posts on the business networking site, LinkedIn, all listed within the USA. Since breaking into the headlines with the Nio EP9 electric supercar a few years back, the automaker has been steadily enhancing its reach within China and the rest of Asia. In 2021 alone, the company delivered in excess of 80,940 vehicles, but also broke out of Asia by launching in Norway, Germany, and The Netherlands. The job listings in the USA follow the recent launch of the Nio ET5 electric sedan, with which the brand could easily rival the Tesla Model 3.
BUSINESS
etftrends.com

Ford Sets Sights On Tesla as EV Demand Grows

Tesla has long been the number one manufacturer of electric vehicles and will most likely account for nearly two-thirds of all EV sales this year, but Ford is racing to catch up, reported Bloomberg. In an interview with Bloomberg Television, Jim Farley, Ford’s CEO, said he eventually wants to be...
BUSINESS
MySanAntonio

GM Will Source, Produce Rare Earth EV-Motor Magnets In U.S.

General Motors announced two deals Thursday that will let it domestically source crucial raw materials and parts for the expanding family of battery-electric vehicles GM will roll out over the coming decade. GM says it formed strategic partnerships with MP Materials of Las Vegas and Vacuumschmelze (VAC) of Frankfurt, Germany,...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
kfgo.com

Canoo revs up U.S. electric vehicle production plan as drops overseas deal

DETROIT (Reuters) -Electric vehicle startup Canoo Inc on Wednesday said it was accelerating its production plans in the United States while ending its deal for VDL Nedcar in Netherlands to serve as its contract manufacturer in Europe. Canoo shares were up 5.4% in after hours trading. The Arkansas-based company said...
BUSINESS
theiet.org

Electric vehicle boost fails to stem plummeting output from UK car makers

UK car production fell by 28.7 per cent in November to 75,756 units despite booming sales in electric vehicles (EVs), the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) has said. The new figures show it was the fifth consecutive month of decline for UK automakers and represents the worst November...
BUSINESS
UPI News

Huawei enters EV business by lending technology to Chinese SUV

Dec. 23 (UPI) -- Chinese smartphone maker Huawei is getting into the electric car business by putting its first operating system into a Chinese sport-utility vehicle. The company says it's lending its Harmony operating system to the Aito M5. The M5, the first vehicle produced by the Aito brand, runs...
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Waymo partners with Geely to make electric AVs for ride hail in the US

Waymo, Alphabet’s autonomous driving technology arm, is partnering with Chinese automaker Geely to build an all-electric, self-driving ride-hailing vehicle. The companies will integrate Waymo Driver, Waymo’s AV system, into Geely’s Zeekr vehicles for use in U.S. markets “in the years to come.”. While Waymo is not...
BUSINESS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Least Reliable Car in America

Car sales in the United States have hit an unusual patch. Demand is at high levels, likely because people could not get to dealers early on during the COVID-19 pandemic. On the other hand, a tremendous shortage of the semiconductors used in car electronics, navigation, and entertainment systems has caused large manufacturers to close assembly […]
BUYING CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy