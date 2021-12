There are degrees of hostility to the coronavirus vaccines, encapsulated in two incidents this weekend. In one, former Alaska governor Sarah Palin (R) told a gathering of young right-wing activists that she would only get a vaccine dose “over my dead body.” In another, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) awkwardly declined to respond to a question from Fox News’s Maria Bartiromo about whether he had received a vaccine booster by stating that “I have done whatever I did, the normal shot” and then elevating the popular it’s-an-individual-choice argument.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 9 DAYS AGO