‘West Side Story’ is Officially a Box-Office Bomb

On Christmas Day of 2018, Will Ferell and John C. Reilly teamed up for the third time (Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby and Step Brothers) onscreen to play Detective Sherlock Holmes and Dr. John Watson, who investigate a mysterious murder at Buckingham Palace. Holmes and Watson started off on a bad note when Deadline originally reported that Netflix passed on buying the comedy because the streaming service was dismayed by the low-test scores that the film received prior to release. Therefore, Holmes & Watson was stuck in theaters against Vice, Aquaman, and Mary Poppins Returns. The main issue is that the film couldn’t even match half the quality of any of the three movies. At one point, the film held the rare distinction of having 0% on rotten tomatoes; however, the score has managed to receive a 10% since that time. More importantly, the film failed to recoup its $42 million production budget, as Holmes & Watson only made $41 million worldwide. So, what happened? It’s clear that the level of quality helped with the failure of Holmes & Watson, bur Ferrell and Reilly have over 20 films that have made $100 million worldwide, thus Holmes & Watson should’ve produced better results than it originally did. Let’s examine further why the 2016 feature bombed at the box office.

