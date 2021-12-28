ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Listen tonight: A Handel and Haydn Society Christmas

By WSHU
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWe'll celebrate the season tonight with Christmas choral music...

operawire.com

Oratorio Society of New York 2021-22 Review: Händel’s ‘Messiah’

On December 20, 2021, the Oratorio Society of New York returned to Carnegie Hall for its annual performance of Händel’s “Messiah,” a tradition which the organization has kept since 1847. The evening’s concert, dedicated to the memory of company artist and board member Marie Gangemi, was...
PERFORMING ARTS
Q 96.1

Listen To The North Woods Outlaws’ New Christmas Song

The Central Maine country hip-hop group (hick hop?) North Woods Outlaws have released a new Christmas song. The new track is called "The Christmas Party" and, yes, it is safe for the kids to hear it. Hey, it's the Holidays after all, right?. The well known local music group recently...
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Mac DeMarco Covers “I’ll Be Home for Christmas”: Listen

Mac DeMarco has covered the holiday staple “I’ll Be Home for Christmas,” the latest installment in his annual Christmas song series. Check out the video, which stars an inflatable tree looking for a place to call home, below. “I Hope your holiday season is full of love and tree,” DeMarco captioned the video.
MUSIC
9News

‘A Christmas Story’ 24-hour marathon begins tonight

CLEVELAND — “You’ll shoot your eye out, kid.”. One of the most beloved Christmas movies of all time will be featured in back-to-back-to-back-to-back (you get it) showtimes once again this year. The holiday tradition of airing A Christmas Story for 24 straight hours starts Christmas Eve on...
CLEVELAND, OH
wshu.org

Listen today: Wagner's Christmas gift

On Christmas morning, Wagner surprised his wife with a work written to celebrate the birth of their son: the Siefgried Idyll. We'll enjoy it during our music this morning. Tune in at 9 am on 91.1 and 107.5 FM and our music stream.
MUSIC
martincitytelegraph.com

Christmas nativity drive-through tonight

The First Baptist Church of Kansas City MO is offering a Drive-Through Living Nativity on their grounds at Wornall Rd and Red Bridge Rd on Saturday, December18, 5:30 – 7 pm. The drive-thru experience will feature six scenes describing the birth of Jesus as found in the Gospels of Matthew and Luke in the New Testament. There will be live animals, including a camel, sheep and donkey in several of the scenes.
KANSAS CITY, MO
wshu.org

Listen tonight: A spectacular performance of Messiah

Tonight John Rutter conducts the London Philharmonic, Cambridge Singers and soloists in a wonderful performance of Handel's masterpiece, Messiah. Tune in at 8 pm on 91.1 and 107.5 FM and our music stream.
MUSIC
coronadonewsca.com

Lamb’s Players Theatre Presents A Christmas Carol, The Musical

Lamb’s Players Theatre, as part of their Festival of Christmas 2021, is presenting a stunning musical version of Charles Dickens’ novel “A Christmas Carol.” The excellent production was adapted and directed by the extremely talented Kerry Meads with musical direction by gifted G. Scott Lacy. This...
PERFORMING ARTS
wshu.org

Listen today and tonight: A Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols

We'll present the traditional Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols with the renowned choir of Kind's College Cambridge, live from England at 10:00 this morning. You can also enjoy an encore presentation at 8 pm tonight. Tune in on 91.1 and 107.5 FM and our music stream.
MUSIC
kuer.org

The Story Behind Handel's 'Messiah'

Handel’s Messiah is likely the world’s most famous oratorio – it’s certainly the most performed. But what's the story behind it?. Many of us associate Messiah with the Christmas season, but when it was first performed in 1742, it was during Lent. This Christmas Day at noon, we’ll revisit our conversation with playwright Tim Slover about the true story of how a then-depressed George Frideric Handel wrote this enduring piece of music in just 24 days. It’s an amazing story with fascinating characters and of course, beautiful music.
RELIGION
Punknews.org

Listen to Punknews Podcast #573- the Christmas 2021 Special!

Merry Christmas! Happy Chanukah! Joyous Kwanzaa! Episode #573 of the Punknews Podcast is the NEW Christmas Special! This year Hallie, Em, and John play some of their favourite Christmas songs and talk about Krampus, Santa, cookies, and the spirit of the season. Pagan gods and rituals are also discussed. Songs by The Waitresses, Shitbirds Problem Patterns, Alice Bag, Dwarves, Atom and His Package and many more are played. Check out the episode below!
ENTERTAINMENT
963kklz.com

Listen In: 96.3 KKLZ’s Commercial Free Christmas

96.3 KKLZ presents our annual holiday gift to you with our “COMMERCIAL FREE CHRISTMAS!”. This is where you and the family can turn on 96.3 KKLZ during this weekend and enjoy the holiday hits you love back-to-back and commercial FREE!. BEGINNING 6 p.m. CHRISTMAS EVE, UNTIL 6 p.m. CHRISTMAS...
LAS VEGAS, NV
themusicuniverse.com

TOMORROW X TOGETHER drop surprise Christmas song

TOMORROW X TOGETHER has dropped its first Christmas song “Sweet Dreams” to celebrate the end of the year. The K-pop group first teased the festive track on Twitter with an image that resembles a Christmas postcard and “‘Sweet Dreams’ Coming Soon!”. The song is available...
MUSIC
NPR

Hilary Hahn, 'Serenade for Life'

As we near the year's end, #NowPlaying recommends songs that slipped through the cracks, but remain in our headphones. The buzz about Hilary Hahn's beauty of tone and beyond-her-years maturity was already swirling when I first saw her perform as an 18-year-old in 1998. Since then, the three-time Grammy-winning violinist has grown into a searching artist with a nose for new music and devotion to the classics. The splendor of her sound has only deepened, and dozens of today's best composers have taken note, writing pieces for Hahn, including this posthumous surprise from the Finnish master Einojuhani Rautavaara. After he died in 2016, a pair of serenades for violin and orchestra were discovered – a commission Hahn had asked for years earlier and thought she'd never see. The second of the two is titled "Serenade for Life." The Radio France Philharmonic provides a subtly colored, gentle rippling pulse over which Hahn's violin sings, as if on a river which grows into white water only to fall off abruptly like a waterfall.
MUSIC

