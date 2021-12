Fans of Bebe Rexha have noticed that the singer hasn't been as active on social media as she usually is, and she has returned with an explanation. Throughout her career, the Popstar has often opened up about personal struggles, including her parents getting COVID-19 as well as her journey after being diagnosed with bipolar disorder. Rexha has also spoken about her body and is known for showing off her curves online, but in a tearful TikTok video, she revealed her battle with accepting her current weight.

CELEBRITIES ・ 19 HOURS AGO