Moving Out is free on the Epic Games Store

By Kyle Campbell
 1 day ago
It’s time once again to celebrate the yuletide season by snapping up yet another freebie on the Epic Games Store. After all, you deserve this after working so hard all year long!

Tuesday’s free title on the Epic Games Store is Moving Out. An adorable little puzzle game about, well, moving stuff! It’s everything fun about settling into a new home, minus all the back-pain-inducing labor. Moving Out was released back in 2020 to quite positive reviews, sitting at an impressive 77 on Metacritic.

Moving Out is free on the Epic Games Store from now until Dec. 29 at 8 A.M. PDT / 9 A.M. MDT / 11 A.M EDT for anyone that needs some pointers on how to settle in a new abode.

You can pick up Moving Out for free on the Epic Games Store here.

Remember, this is only the second free tile available on the Epic Games Store this week. Monday saw the whimsical adventure Mages of Mystralia while Vampyr and Pathfinder: Kingmaker – Enhanced Plus Edition was up for grabs last week. So tune in every day this week to find out what’s freebies are next!

Written by Kyle Campbell on behalf of GLHF.

