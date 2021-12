Fans are divided over the theme song for Star Trek: Enterprise. It’s been said before, and it’ll be said again and again. Not everyone liked the theme song for Star Trek: Enterprise. “Where My Heart Will Take Me” had previously been called “Faith of the Heart,” but that was changed when the soundtrack for the first season of Enterprise was released May 14, 2002. While some fans couldn’t help but like the theme, others rebelled against it and openly called for it to be changed. And one enterprising Youtuber whose channel is aptly named “Anything but Enterprise” has been dedicated to replacing the theme song with, well, anything but Enterprise.

MUSIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO