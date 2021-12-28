ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dynamiq’s GTT 135 Evokes Elegance

By Kim Kavin
yachtingmagazine.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBuilders can come up with a lot of ways to make a yacht stand out at the marina. With Stefania, which is Hull No. 2 of the GTT 135—still available for purchase as of this writing—Dynamiq’s primary play was the exterior paint scheme. It’s not every day that you see metallic...

www.yachtingmagazine.com

boatinternational.com

Dynamiq reveals 30.5m custom GTT 100 superyacht project

Yacht builder Dynamiq has revealed a 30.5m custom GTT 100 superyacht modelled on its larger 41m GTT 135. The yacht was commissioned by a US client who wanted a smaller version of the GTT 135 series, the first of which was the golden-hulled Stefania delivered earlier this year. Despite being...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
yachtingmagazine.com

Axopar’s New Dayboat

Axopar has been on the Financial Times’ list of 100 fastest-growing companies for two years and is now delivering at least 1,000 boats a year. More than 5,000 Axopars have been delivered to date. This year, the Axopar 22 is being introduced to reinvigorate the entry-level models as the Axopar 24 retires.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
yachtingmagazine.com

Sealine’s Versatile S335V Cruiser

The Sealine S335V fits a lot of function into its nearly 34-foot length overall. It’s one of three new sub-40-foot yachts from the German builder, and it’s a twin-outboard-powered vessel. From the cockpit seating to the fixed foredeck sun pad, there is nearly 54 square feet of lounging...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Robb Report

This 165-Foot Catamaran Yacht Concept Was Designed to Prevent Seasickness

Forget Dramamine. Servo Yachts has designed a whole new catamaran line to combat seasickness. The fledgling American builder, which was founded by David Hall, has partnered with UK studio Shuttleworth Design to develop a range of vessels that glide smoothly through water without the kinds of motion that typically cause passengers to become seasick. The latest 165-footer, christened Martini 7.0, marks the largest and most advanced cat in the series so far. With a carbon-fiber exterior and foam cores, the multihull features an innovative electric suspension system that adjusts in real-time to the height and angle of the waves. In short, the vessel’s...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gtt#Naval Architecture#Vans#Vehicles#German#Dutch#Rubber Design#Bowers Wilkins#The Numbers Engineering
boatinternational.com

50m catamaran concept Martini 7.0 with undulating hulls revealed

American builder Servo Yachts has teamed up with UK studio Shuttleworth Design to pen a series of catamaran designs featuring suspension technology to combat seasickness. Constructed in carbon fibre with foam cores, the 50 metre Martini 7.0 is the latest model to be developed by the duo. The 50 metre...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Robb Report

This New Teardrop Trailer Expands Into a Multi-Room Cabin With Its Own Bedroom

It may not turn into a robot like a Transformer, but there’s still more to the Hunter Nature Raptor XC than meets the eye. The Turkish outfit’s latest model is a teardrop trailer that can expand. Thanks to an ingenious design, the Raptor XC can easily be towed by any mid-size SUV and quickly converts into a multi-room living space once you’ve reached your destination. Despite its angular shape, the Raptor XC looks like any other teardrop trailer at a glance. That changes once it’s unhitched, though. The rear of the vehicle can slide out—either manually or via an optional remote-controlled system—effectively...
HOME & GARDEN
Robb Report

Boat of the Week: Meet ‘Al Waab,’ the Elegant 180-Foot Superyacht Designed for the Whole Family

“Al Waab” translates loosely from Arabic to English as a sanctuary or place to grow and protect things. Think large garden or enclosed field. Whether the owner of the recently launched Al Waab had that translation in mind is not clear. But the team that designed the 180-footer, built by Alia Yachts, says the owner had one mission—to accommodate a family, a big extended family and lots of friends. “He said we want the ultimate home at sea,” says Bart M. Bouwhuis of Vripack, who led the design team. “We will not go exploring, he told us, but we want to...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Interesting Engineering

A 70s Sailboat Got a New Lease in Life as a Solar-Powered Floating Home

Do you ever wish that you could leave everything behind to follow your dreams? That is, of course, unless you're already living your dream, and if that's the case, well done. This is the story of a person who had the courage to do that. Simon Stiles is an adventurer who has built himself an off-the-grid, solar-powered floating home out of a 1976 Wharram Oro 47 Polynesian canoe cat-style boat. You can also find him on YouTube.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Footwear News

Gucci’s North Face Collaboration Is Back for Round Two

Gucci and The North Face are back together once again for an unexpected second drop of their hype-worthy collaboration. Much like the archival ‘70s designs from the first drop, chapter two of the collection by the Alessandro Michele-led Italian fashion house and the outerwear giant continues to have a significant outdoor influence, but this time with a ‘90s edge. The extensive 130-piece, cross-category collection for men and women comprises of ready-to-wear, soft accessories, luggage, and shoes, including many pieces like hiking boots, multi-pocketed backpacks, and insulated jackets that reinforce its outdoor purpose. Bright colors and several floral prints created in partnership with...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
BoardingArea

Passenger Upset That Flight Attendant Tucked Him In…

When I hear airline passengers complain about good service, I really do think that no good deed goes unpunished. To the United Airlines flight attendant at the heart of this: please continue to place blankets over passengers. It represents excellent service that is greatly appreciated by the vast majority of your passengers.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
dornob.com

Off-Grid Living Gets Luxurious in This Tiny Modern Cabin by DDAA

Prefabricated cabins just keep getting more impressive. Once thought of as rustic and low-budget, tiny structures in the woods can now be as luxurious as you want them to be. Some are even able to aesthetically rival any small home you can find in an urban environment. The new Cabin A24 by Dev Desai Architects & Associates (DDAA) is a prime example of this, with a gorgeous faceted form, two all-glass walls, and an interior resembling a high-end hotel suite.
HOME & GARDEN
goodhousekeeping.com

27 Beautiful White Bathroom Designs That Showcase Crisp, Timeless Style

To those up-to-date on the most recent, eye-catching home decor trends, a white bathroom may seem like an ultra-safe option. But, an all-white bathroom can communicate cleanliness, luster and polished simplicity in a way few other designs can. A no-nonsense look that generates a feeling of serenity, the white bathroom is a certified classic.
INTERIOR DESIGN
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Least Reliable Car in America

Car sales in the United States have hit an unusual patch. Demand is at high levels, likely because people could not get to dealers early on during the COVID-19 pandemic. On the other hand, a tremendous shortage of the semiconductors used in car electronics, navigation, and entertainment systems has caused large manufacturers to close assembly […]
BUYING CARS
luxurylaunches.com

A full kitchen, marble countertops, motorized TV and a hidden supercar garage – This is not a home but a villa on wheels – Take a closer look at this $2 million motorhome from Germany.

Germany-based motorhome specialist Volkner is known for building some of the most luxurious land yachts. Over the years, we’ve seen some amazing creations by the company, including the recently revealed new Mobil Performance S. The highlight of the $7.7 million luxury RV is its underbelly garage that has enough space to fit a Bugatti Chiron. Now, how crazy is that! Recently, Beverly-Hills-based YouTube influencer Enes Yilmazer got a chance to check out another version of the new Mobil Performance S. He decided to give us a tour of both inside and outside of the luxury giving us a closer look at details we might have missed while looking at the official pictures.
CARS
SneakerFiles

Nike Air Trainer 1 ‘Coriander’ Official Images

The Nike Air Trainer 1 will make a strong comeback with some interesting colorways and collaborations. While Travis Scott’s Air Force 1 has been delayed, we have a new pair to go over. Launching in 2022 is the ‘Coriander’ iteration. This Nike Air Trainer 1 features a Coriander, Ashen Slate,...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
idesignarch.com

Elegant Shipping Container Tiny House with Rooftop Patio

This spacious two-storey shipping container tiny home in Waco, Texas built by CargoHome is an elegant vacation home with a private upper deck. A forty-foot container on the bottom and a twenty-foot container on top are combined together to form a unique vacation retreat. An exterior metal spiral staircase connects the two levels.
WACO, TX
yankodesign.com

This expandable teardrop camper gives adventure seekers plenty of interior room to socialize

The ingenious expandable camper comes with a slide-out expansion option right above where the lift-up tailgate galley would be. This turns the compact teardrop into a full-sized caravan to accommodate a family of four. When completely expanded the camper makes enough room for a master bedroom, indoor kitchen, wet bathroom and a sizeable dining area. So, we are talking of the best of both worlds – the compact footprint of a teardrop trailer and the airy layout of a large caravan!
HOME & GARDEN
Robb Report

This 131-Foot Solar-Powered Catamaran Concept Can Cruise Without Stopping for 3 Weeks

Algae may not seem like the sort of thing that would inspire a superyacht, but Rossinavi has credited the aquatic plant with doing exactly that. The Italian yard has just unveiled its first electric catamaran concept, known as Sea Cat 40, which it says takes cues from phytoplankton. This specific type of marine algae lives in the upper layers of the ocean and converts sunlight into energy for survival. In a similar fashion, Rossinavi’s 131-foot multihull is fitted with nearly 1,500 square feet of advanced solar panels that capture and store energy from the sun’s rays to power the vessel. The panels...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Robb Report

This Ferrari-Inspired 88-Foot Yacht Concept Has a Garage for Parking Your Prancing Horse

A superyacht inspired by a supercar is nothing new. In fact, earlier this year, Tecnomar and Lamborghini released a 63-footer replete with the Raging Bull’s DNA. But Lazzarini has just rolled out a concept that takes cues from Ferrari’s four-wheelers—and it’s worth taking notice of. Meet the GranTurismo Mediterranea, or GTM for short, a sporty new 88-footer that pays homage to the Prancing Horse’s fast touring cars. The hull is finished in what looks like a riff on Ferrari’s recognizable Rosso Corsa red, while the superstructure is crafted from light carbon fiber that is also favored by the automaker. It’s even...
CARS

