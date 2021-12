Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott have been sitting on a secret since June 2020 — they bought a home together in Los Angeles. And like any good Property Brothers host would do; the couple is in the process of major renovations. The HGTV star revealed the news in the latest edition of Drew + Jonathan Reveal magazine, where Scott posted an emotional look into how they made this big life step together. “Eight months into our relationship, I already knew Zooey was the yin to my yang, the PB to my J,” he wrote. “We were on parallel paths toward the happiness...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO