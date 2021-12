Defense and special teams came through for the Los Angeles Rams (11-4) in their 30-23 win over the Minnesota Vikings (7-8). On offense the run game with Sony Michel was also working which leaves only the passing game off the list of contributors. While Matthew Stafford did get off a nice 37 yard third down conversion and a touchdown to Odell Beckham Jr, it was the three interceptions that could have costed the team the game. Here’s a look at what happened on each interception and how it may have been avoided.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO