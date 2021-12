This article was originally published on TipRanks.com. Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE: CP) announced Tuesday a multi-year extension with Canadian Tire (TSE: CTC.A) to continue to transport the retailer’s goods in Canada. To support the efficient movement of CTC goods and reduce carbon emissions, CP will begin direct service to the Ashcroft Terminal in Ashcroft, B.C., reducing the need to shift volumes to trucks. The deal builds on more than 90 years of shared successes the companies have had in effectively servicing CTC dealers and corporate stores. In addition, it allows CTC to explore procurement and options opportunities through the broad reach of CP’s network.

