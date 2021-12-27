Exercise caution with home heating equipment

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) urges Iowans to proceed with caution as they begin to clean up from Wednesday’s storms. Urban Forestry Coordinator, Emma Hanigan, suggest homeowners hire a tree care professional if they do not have the experience, ability and equipment to safely prune any damaged trees. Those planning to do their own cleanup should be taking safety precautions, such as wearing safety equipment on their hands, feet, legs, eyes, face and head and should use protective devices for their ears. They should also avoid wearing loose-fitting clothing while using a chainsaw. “Be careful when working with trees and limbs that are snapped off, twisted and tangled together,” Hanigan warns. “The trunk or tree limbs may bind against the chainsaw.” Inspections can be done by an insured arborist. They will look for cracks and other issues that may have been overlooked. More tips on safety and details on how to locate a licensed arborist can be found by following the link included below.

IOWA STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO