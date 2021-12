Can you provide any tips to help seniors reduce their auto insurance premiums? I just got hit with a 15% increase on my car insurance and am looking for ways to save. Unfortunately, auto insurance rates went up significantly over the past year as the pandemic eased and more Americans got back on the roads. But there are plenty of ways to cut your premium. To find out what discounts may be available to you, contact your auto insurer and inquire about these options, and any others that may benefit you.

ECONOMY ・ 7 DAYS AGO