Noppert on 'double trouble' after Searle defeat: "It just did not work out"

Michael Van Gerwen hit out at tournament organisers after being left “disappointed, confused and angry” following his withdrawal from the William Hill World Darts Championship because of a positive test for Covid-19.The three-time champion was set to play in the third round on Tuesday night at Alexandra Palace against Chris Dobey, who has been given a bye through to the last 16.Van Gerwen, who is asymptomatic, becomes the third player to have contracted the virus during this year’s championship.Really disappointed, confused, angry…..the way how my world championship is ending.Never expected this outcome as I thought I did everything in my...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO