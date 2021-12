The official news today begin with Google and the Pixel 6 which won't stop making headlines but, it rarely is for any positive reasons.. We've reported a ton of bugs and issues for these phones so far like flickering screens, the slow fingerprint sensor.. but wait, there's more. With the December update which was supposed to fix bugs, we now got new network issues, calling features being disabled and now users on support Forums and Reddit claim that the gyroscope and accelerometer isn't working. One user claims that once or twice a day his accelerometer or gyroscope stops working, and the auto-rote feature doesn't work even if it's enabled. Apparently it gets fixed if you turn the phone on and off but it happens multiple times per day. According to Android Police, it seems that the new Pixels "quote - unquote" forget to communicate with some of the sensors that enable these features, which results to the bugs occurring and you can see that it also affects other apps like the compass. Google hasn’t acknowledged the issue just yet but, these might get patched with the January update and they'll probably come with newer bugs because this is Google.. I'm shocked no one is saying you're holding the phone wrong.

CELL PHONES ・ 22 HOURS AGO