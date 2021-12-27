ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma offers class of 2023 twin brothers, Robby and Bobby Washington, out of Miami Killian (Fla.)

By Josh Helmer
 4 days ago
Oklahoma extended offers to Robby and Bobby Washington, class of 2023 twin brothers out of Miami Killian (Florida).

If the Sooners wind up landing this pair when their recruitments are done, there’s a good chance Oklahoma fans can expect to see a Washington on each side of the football.

Robby Washington is listed as a four-star prospect and the nation’s No. 9 athlete and 82nd player overall according to 247Sports. He is a 5-foot-10, 170-pound versatile player equipped to line up, run routes and catch passes or simply carry the football out of the backfield.

247Sports’ Southeast recruiting analyst Andrew Ivins wrote this about Robby Washington in his evaluation.

A Swiss Army Knife of sorts that can impact the game in multiple ways. Blessed with the speed that everyone looks for down in South Florida. Under 6-foot, but should in no way be considered tiny. Featured primarily as a wide receiver his junior season. Uses quick feet to create separation at the line of scrimmage and then get vertical in a hurry. Competitive at the catch point and does an excellent job of tracking the ball once it’s in the air. Evasive in the open field and can turn what should be a five-yard gain into a chunk play as he will juke and race his way past defenders. More than comfortable taking a handoff out of the backfield – at least on Friday nights – and picks up positive yardage more times than not when his number is called on jet sweeps. Also an effective return man and has scored multiple times on special teams throughout his career. Will need to adjust to the everyday demands of Power 5 football and keep progressing, but has what it takes to emerge as an offensive weapon at the school of his choice. Likely to settle in as a slot receiver, but could carve out a role as a change-of-pace running back or even get a look somewhere in the secondary. – Ivins, 247Sports

Bobby Washington, named after the twins’ father, is a three-star prospect and the nation’s 40th-ranked linebacker and No. 82 prospect from the state of Florida in the 2023 class according to 247Sports.

The 6-foot-3, 205 pound linebacker also holds offers from Miami, Central Florida, Vanderbilt, Pittsburgh, North Carolina State and South Florida.

The twin brothers are the sons of Bobby Washington who was a Parade All-American at Miami Killian in 2003. During his high school playing career, Bobby Washington rushed for 5,695 yards and 61 touchdowns.

He was highly-recruited and wound up signing with North Carolina State. After a pair of seasons with the Wolfpack, the elder Washington transferred to Eastern Kentucky where he rushed for 1,025 yards and 11 touchdowns as a senior.

Their high school head football coach at Miami Killian, Derrick Gibson, is family, too.

Gibson has plenty of accolades from his playing days as well. Gibson played in three BCS national championships while at Florida State, winning one over Virginia Tech to cap the 1999 season.

Of course, Gibson and Florida State were victims of Oklahoma’s last national championship when the Sooners beat the Seminoles in the 2001 Orange Bowl 13-2.

Gibson was a first-round selection by the Oakland Raiders in the 2001 NFL Draft where he was chosen No. 28 overall.

Earlier this fall, Gibson described the younger Bobby Washington’s game at linebacker with 247Sports’ Ivins and shared expectations for the pair’s recruitment.

“Bobby is a phenomenal athlete too,” Gibson said. “He’s a little bit bigger. He’s going to be a defensive guy. He was actually playing a little running back and quarterback when those two were up in Tennessee, but I just see him being an outside linebacker or rush end. I think he’s going to fill out into exactly what schools want and I do know that they both want to go to school with each other.” – Ivins, 247Sports

Robby Washington noted in that article by 247Sports’ Ivins that he and Bobby are a package deal and that “you got to take both of us.”

Oklahoma made its intention clear by offering both brothers that it would love to add that package deal to its 2023 signing class.

