Music

The Top 500 Songs of the 80s

rewindcolumbus.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s time to say goodbye to 2021 and hello 2022! But this weekend, they’ll both have to step...

rewindcolumbus.com

Comments / 0

My Country 95.5

Here Are Country Music’s Top 10 Streaming Songs of 2021

Just five country artists held the Top 10 spots on Billboard's list of most-streamed country songs in 2021, with all but one of those artists landing multiple songs on the list. They were an assembly of country radio's usual suspects, with one surprise wildcard thrown in, as well as one artist who had massive streaming success despite being benched by country radio early in the year.
MUSIC
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Top 5 Little Jimmy Dickens Songs

James Cecil Dickens -- better known as Little Jimmy Dickens -- was a household name in the 1940s, '50s and '60s. The country singer and songwriter was as famous for his novelty songs and his fashion sense as he was for his stature (he stood 4'11" tall, hence his stage name).
BEAUTY & FASHION
107 JAMZ

My Top 20 Christmas Songs I have To Hear Every Year!

There are some songs that you hear that give the awareness that Christmas is here. It can be December 15 and it still doesn't hit us that it is Christmas time until we hear some of these particular songs. Here are 10 of my personal favorites in no particular order, that I look forward to every year and not on my phone but on the radio. Once these songs are played, the excitement hits me and I start preparing my shopping list for those special people in my life!
MUSIC
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

These Are Country’s Top-Selling Digital Songs of 2021

A defiant grassroots fan-favorite, a viral TikTok smash, and several cross-genre collaborations all made it into the top 10 highest-selling country songs for 2021. Billboard issued its year-end tallies earlier this month, including a list of country songs that raked in the most digital sales this year. For a couple of songs in this collection, it wasn't their first time making the list. Gabby Barrett"s "I Hope," which had the highest digital sales of any country song in 2020, remains firmly in the Top 10 this year, sliding in at No. 8.
MUSIC
Revolver

Fan Poll: Top 5 Crowbar Songs

Revolver has teamed with Crowbar for an exclusive colored vinyl variant of their new album, Zero and Below — limited to 300 copies. Order yours now!. Crowbar are a sludge-metal institution. The NOLA crushers — fronted by the prolific guitarist-vocalist Kirk Windstein, also of Down and Kingdom of Sorrow — formed over three decades ago and have since unloaded an impressive stack of records since their 1991 debut.
ROCK MUSIC
Stereogum

The Gummy Awards: Your Top 10 Albums And Songs Of 2021

You have voted, we have counted, and now it’s time to reveal the results of our annual readers’ poll, the Gummy Awards. Thank you for your attention and participation and, as always, your impeccable taste.
MUSIC
bigtakeover.com

Parry Gripp's Top 5 Favorite Weird Al Songs

Playing Favorites is a new interview series. Musicians, filmmakers, comedians or other creative types pick a topic and tell us their Top 5 favorite things about it. Parry Gripp burst onto the ’90s music scene as the front man for veteran Santa Barbara “nerdcore” pop punks, Nerf Herder. These days, he’s also an Emmy-winning songwriter who is beloved by children of all ages for YouTube hits like “It’s Raining Tacos” and “Baby Monkey (Going Backwards On a Pig),” in addition to writing songs for Ask The StoryBots, The 7D, Ben 10: Omniverse and Phineas & Ferb, among many others. His latest children’s book, It’s Raining Tacos, was published by Harper Collins in June.
MUSIC
101.9 The Rock

Bruce Kulick Says Fans Are ‘Hungry’ for ’80s and ’90s Kiss Songs

Fans of '80s and '90s Kiss have enjoyed a wealth of rarities and hits from the era live thanks to former guitarist Bruce Kulick's performances on the past couple of Kiss Kruises. He tells UCR that the Kiss Army is "hungry" to hear the songs, part of what he calls a "strong renaissance" happening with the material from his time in the band.
MUSIC
92.7 The Block

Top emotional or annoying Christmas song?

There are some Holidays that really hit you in the heartstrings. This time of year, Christmas music is everywhere and certain songs can jog a memory and make us smile, or cry. What Christmas song really affects you in a good or bad way. “I’ll be home for Christmas” tends to choke people up. And […]
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Mitski Had to Quit Music to Love It

Mitski has been having nightmares. The 31-year-old musician has always suffered from performance-anxiety dreams, but lately they’ve gotten more terrifying, more elaborate. During one in particular, her cat was stuck in a tree, and she was late to soundcheck. When she finally arrived at the venue, she found out she’d be performing with an orchestra she’d never rehearsed with. “Everyone was side-eyeing me,” she recalls. “As I was trying to do vocal warmups, the whole orchestra was like, ‘That’s a good idea!’ and started doing vocal warmups too. I couldn’t hear myself, so I kept trying to go deeper and deeper...
MUSIC
bphawkeye.org

Matthew Scabilloni’s Top 5 Christmas Songs

With the best holiday of all, Christmas, approaching, I only thought it would only be appropriate to share my top 5 Christmas songs. In my opinion, the fifth-best Christmas song of all time is “Feliz Navidad” by Jose Feliciano. It’s not the most traditional Christmas song, but it puts you in a happy and excited mood for Christmas. It’s also my overall favorite Spanish song of all time.
MUSIC
caribbeannationalweekly.com

Top Five Trending Songs On YouTube Jamaica

The online music streaming space is competitive; Apple Music, Deezer, Audiomack, Tidal, Spotify, Amazon Prime Music, YouTube, and SoundCloud are amongst the most used. Despite the tight competition, music lovers, producers, creatives, and artists look forward to watching the videos and lyrics to some of their favorite songs on YouTube.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Rob Sheffield’s Top 25 Songs of 2021

Olivia called it right and exact this year: God, it’s brutal out here. But tough times call for tough tunes, and these tunes delivered, in an absurdly abundant year for music. These are my 25 favorite songs of 2021 (though some gems are over on my albums list, to avoid duplicating all the same artists). Including, but not limited to: hits, flops, obscurities, pop kicks, rap hustlers, soul divas, guitar monsters, disco jams, country bros, TikTok beatmasters, damn sociopaths, keychain throwers, punk rockers, and karaoke room-clearers. And Adele, obviously.
MUSIC
Q 105.7

Top 10 Hard Rock and Metal Albums of 2021

There was no shortage of riffs, solos and screams in 2021, as heavy metal’s old guard went toe-to-toe with younger headbangers in the quest for hard-rock supremacy. This year saw glorious return of Iron Maiden, who released their 17th studio album Senjutsu. The band's second consecutive double LP behind 2015's The Book of Souls was a moody, grandiose affair, full of swashbuckling riffs, progressive song structures and Bruce Dickinson's booming roar, which has only grown more magisterial with age.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

The Top 15 Holiday Gift (W)Rapping Songs

Hello all you generous gift-givers and hip-hop fans, today we have a special surprise for you. We’ve compiled perhaps the best and most comprehensive list of holiday hip-hop songs (though, if we missed one, I’m sure you’ll let us know, dear reader). Here, we can celebrate our...
ENTERTAINMENT
The Independent

Frank Ocean debuts new music on Christmas episode of his radio show

Frank Ocean has debuted a new song on the Christmas episode of his Apple radio show, Blonded Radio.On Saturday (25 December), the 34-year-old singer revealed a surprise for his fans by unwrapping a nine-minute track inspired by Ocean’s previous conversation with Dutch motivational speaker Wim Hof.The “Chanel” singer’s new untitled track was recorded back in 2020, where he can be heard rapping to a lengthy piano piece.The radio show also contained excerpts from Ocean’s conversation with Hof following the death of the singer’s younger brother Ryan Breaux in 2020.“Me and @iceman_hof had a conversation some time ago when I...
MUSIC
Revolver

Fan Poll: Top 5 Motorhead Songs

Get Motörhead vinyl, action figures, shirts, and more over at Revolver's shop. Motörhead made hot-blooded music that has, and will continue to, live on long after death finally caught up to Lemmy Kilmister in 2015. Undoubtedly one of the most influential heavy bands of all time, the English group had an inimitable sound that rumbled between punk, hard rock and thrash metal, a sound developed and honed across a whopping 22 studio albums throughout their 40-year career.
ROCK MUSIC
American Songwriter

Top 10 Whitney Houston Songs

Whitney Houston was “The Voice.” Debuting with her self-titled album in 1985—the best-selling album for a female and a new artist, and the first album by a female to earn three No. 1 Billboard Hot 100 hits—Houston instantly became an R&B and pop icon, influencing everyone from Celine Dion, Mariah Carey, Mary J. Blige, Alicia Keys, Britney Spears, Jennifer Hudson, Rihanna and many more along the way.
CELEBRITIES

