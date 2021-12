A number of patches and updates are coming in 2022. Star Wars: The Old Republic has already been around for a decade, and BioWare is ready to celebrate. Initially, the game’s newest expansion Legacy of the Sith was scheduled to release this month–however, a delay was announced a few weeks ago, pushing the highly-anticipated release to February 15, 2022. Project Director Keith Kanneg stated that the reason for the bump was more testing being required after certain areas were changed thanks to player feedback following the public beta test. Now that the eighth digital expansion is less than two months away, and in a new blog post, the game’s lead producer is giving a glimpse into the changes and improvements players can expect upon Legacy of the Sith‘s release.

