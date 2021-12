Made in Chelsea star Louise Thompson has welcomed her first child with her fiancé Ryan Libbey, a baby boy named Leo-Hunter. In a new Instagram post, the TV star shared the happy news but also explained how both she and her baby boy have been unwell in hospital for the past five weeks, and Louise was even left fighting for her life more than once. She wrote: "Hello everyone, this post isn’t an easy one for me to write. I have so many things that I want to say but at the same time I’m struggling to find the words to explain what has happened to me and my family so for now I will keep it quite simple. The reason I have been absent for weeks is because I have been very unwell."

CELEBRITIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO