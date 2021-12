The MMORPG from Amazon Games has been struggling with a number of problems since its release. Fans are particularly bothered by the abuse of automated ban report system. The MMORPG New World started as a big hit, gathering a huge number of players in front of the screens on release. With time, however, things started, and continue, to get worse. The devs did not expect that the game would be plagued by so many problems. Players complained about things like recurring economic crises, boring endgame or the wave of bots that flooded Aeternum. Reports of numerous cases of ban reporting system abuse were the final straw.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 16 HOURS AGO