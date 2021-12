The first season of The Witcher, Netflix's adaptation of Andrzej Sapkowski's book series about a magical monster hunter who loves taking baths, made a big, bloody splash on its debut, partially due to how unexpectedly good it was, and partially because it was so darn difficult to understand what was even going on. Halfway through the eight-episode season we realized that the show was jumping through time in order to tell the full scope of its narrative and knit all of its main characters together—a bold storytelling choice that only made sense once you got to the final episodes. The good news is that the second season will do no such time jumping and will keep things on a more linear path. The other good news (there's no bad news!) is that we've collected a few important reminders for those of you who would rather just dive into Season 2 rather than do a full rewatch. Toss a coin to your blogger….

