Breaking into 2022

By Door County Pulse
Door County Pulse
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you want to start 2022 feeling better about your winter tan or physique, try heading to Jacksonport to watch a sea of pure Wisconsinite hit the lake for the 35th Jacksonport Polar Bear Plunge. The swim returns after a one-year COVID-19 pause in 2020. Organizer J.R. Jarosh said...

doorcountypulse.com

newsitem.com

My Neck of the Woods: Shopping for the outdoor lover

What’s that? You’re still looking for gift ideas for the outdoor enthusiast on your gift list? The clock’s ticking, but I can share a few ideas you may wish to consider. As warm and wet as the weather has been this past year, I really have come to appreciate a product called Therma-Cell. Perfect for campers, hikers, anglers and warm weather hunters, this product is a must-have when in an area loaded with mosquitoes. It truly saved several outings from becoming disasters this year. For keeping away mosquitoes, it simply can’t be beat.
Vanderbilt University News

Have a great Winter Break!

The Vanderbilt Libraries wish everyone a healthy and happy Winter Break! Always check the library hours page during academic breaks and holidays before heading to your preferred library. If you need to access to library resources while away from campus, no problem! To access most databases and e-Journals from off-campus,...
familyeguide.com

Twelve Days of Winter Break

There will be different activities every day. Stop by either Library location and pick up a schedule of activities closer to the days. Josey Ranch Lake Library: 1700 Keller Springs Road. Cost: Free. A Piñata in a Pine Tree Family Story Time12/22/2021 10:15 AM. Holiday Recycling: 12 Days of...
seattleschools.org

Holiday Break Information

Friday, December 17: 1-hour early release – 1:25 p.m. Winter Break: Monday, December 20 – Friday, December 31, 2021.
The Guardian

Country diary: A tiny island on a loch – perfect for a solstice overnight camp

At this darkest, coldest time of the year, it seems a kind of midwinter madness to take a canoe on to a Highland loch in the deep of night. But we came here for the summer solstice, so it feels right to return. We are the Swallow, set for adventure. The moon is full, but muted by a thick mist. As we cut across the loch, the black water fades without seam into grey cloud, all the familiar landmarks on the shore dissolving. The silence is broken only by the slap of paddles and the creak of boat until unseen geese are startled. Their rising hullabaloo erupts into a storm of wingbeats and splashing till they circle above and settle again, squawks fading.
STACK

Winter Break Workout Inspiration

It can be hard to get a workout in between all the travel, large meals, and time spent with friends and family during the holidays. Your body may feel extra tight and stiff or out of whack. It is important to give yourself some grace and realize that this is a break for both body and mind. You don’t have to keep up the high-intensity training of your sport, but it is always good to move your body.
ourstate.com

The Secret of Camping in the Cold

There are rules that must be followed. Protocols. Procedures. Directives. None of these are written down, in any form, anywhere. But these rules are in force, and I know better than to even barely bend them. They are as follows:. There will be a roaring fire. There will be hot...
thedanielislandnews.com

Winter fishing conditions call for cold water tackle

For weeks, I have been telling Brody (the amazing fish finding and stock trading dog) that I would like to fish ultra-light tackle this winter. In cold water conditions, smaller profile lures can be highly effective. Ultra-light tackle is best suited to casting and retrieving small, lightweight lures. It also makes fighting fish (even the small ones) a lot more fun!
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Sports
outdoorchannelplus.com

Tips for Adding a New Dog to Your Pack

How to guide your older dog through big life changes that shake-up their world. What can happen when the resident dog perceives competition for space, resources, general security? Most often, this involves a new pup brought into the mix. It could also be a new child that demands the attention the dog used to get. Or it might be a new partner enters the scene when your always-there hunting buddy has to share a spot on the sofa, or even lost his place there as well.
outdoorchannelplus.com

Winter Bass: Prospect The Prespawn Travel Lanes

It’s considered “the” time for targeting giant bass. An opportunity for the P.B., or at least, a bragging-rights stud. Eagerly anticipated, it’s the largemouth bass prespawn. Whether we’re talking northerns or Florida-strain fish in their native or stocked waters, the weeks preceding the baby making ritual...
outdoorchannelplus.com

Cranking for Fall Turnover Bass, Part 3

In this three-part series, Paul Mueller discusses the different situations and phases of the fall turnover and different lakes where a crankbait will succeed. A crankbait, in general, is very easy to use, but it can be technical and will require attention to detail. It's an important tool like anything else, and depending on the water, cover and how deep the fish are, choosing the correct shallow-, medium- or deep-diving crankbait can make or break your fishing trip.
Door County Pulse

Dropping into 2022

New Year’s Eve used to be a relatively simple affair in Door County. You hit the supper club, wolfed down a steak or a lobster tail fresh from the bay, then maybe counted down to midnight with some friends wearing silly hats at a bar. If you were lucky,...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Outdoors Angle: Jigging Spoons Are The Ticket Right Now!

The Flag Outdoors Expert Steve Carney has your weekly Outdoors Angle right here!. I have always been a believer in fishing walleyes very aggressively. This means leaving the bobbers at home and striking out with shiny, gold or silver jigging spoons and making those walleyes bite. Any spoon in the 1/2 inch to 1 inch size works well and if you can find a spoon with an added glow type contrast, so much the better. Lift and drop that spoon vigorously and even shake the rod when you mark a fish on the electronics. Spoons have a tendency to trigger walleyes into biting even though they may be very neutral. Some anglers prefer spoons with an internal rattle but I find those rattles sometimes can turn off the fish. It doesn't hurt to experiment with rattle styles but at the end of the day, a shiny, aggressive spoon worked feverishly will put fish in the bucket.
outdoorchannelplus.com

How to Prepare For and Embrace Solo Bowhunting

Solo bowhunting isn't always easy, but it's very rewarding whether you succeed in filling your tag or not!. In today's world, it's hard to align schedules, lives, work commitments and funds with someone else to go on a hunt. Sadly, this trend doesn't look like it's changing anytime soon. With that being said, the solo bowhunting adventure idea has blossomed the last few years and has become quite popular across the U.S. Each year, thousands of bowhunters — myself included — embark on solo bowhunting adventures all across the globe. For many of these eager bowhunters, this is their very first time setting sail on a trip like this by themselves. I have fallen in love with this style of bowhunting, but I will admit — it is not for everyone.
outdoorchannelplus.com

How a Weekend on a Trout Stream Can Changes Lives

Ripple effects from events by organizations like Project Healing Waters and Casting for Recovery run deep. This article was originally titled "Ripple Effect" in the Feb-March 2018 issue of Fly Fisherman magazine. When Suzanne Toole woke up Saturday morning, April 22, she could hear the effervescent noise of the North...
Door County Pulse

Crossroads Guided Hikes

Join the naturalist for about an hour Dec. 30, 1 pm, to visit the Ida Bay Preserve. Meet at the parking lot at the intersection of Canal Road and Buffalo Ridge Trail, 1195 Canal Road, to explore the deep beech-hemlock forest at the preserve’s east end. Join the pre-school-aged...
dbltap.com

New World Winter Convergence Quests Explained

New World’s seasonal holiday event, Winter Convergence, has its own quest line for players to undertake. The Winter Convergence quest chain can be picked up at any of four Winter Villages setup around Aeternum. The event, itself, focuses on player intervention with the help of the Winter Wanderer to turn the tide against the Forever Winter. To that end, there are seven quests—each with its own level requirement—that are available to complete.
