Economy

Best of TLNT: Top 5 Diversity & Inclusion Stories of 2021

By Vadim Liberman
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleI feel like a broken record because I’ve been repeating for some time that if your company needs new research to show leaders that D&I is beneficial for business, then there is something wrong with your leaders. I’d also say...

Insurance Journal

WSIA’s Diversity, Inclusion Director Sees Industry Progress, Commitment to Change

In an effort to continue its commitment to promoting diversity, equity and inclusion in the insurance industry, the Wholesale and Specialty Insurance Association (WSIA) recently hired Vanessa Sims as its first director of DE&I. According to the association, Sims will help support and develop diversity initiatives and programs, and be...
BUSINESS
In Homeland Security

Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Accessibility in Workplaces

From a business perspective, there is a need to expand diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility (DEIA) in the workplace. But why are these elements important?. Diversity of thought spurs business discussion and creativity, helping organizations stay resilient through difficult times such as the current COVID-19 pandemic. Diversity also widens employee and managerial perspectives, allowing people’s life experiences to be taken into account, which in turn enhances productivity and innovation.
ECONOMY
Forbes

Diversity And Inclusion: Moving Beyond Buzzwords

As CPO at Invicti Security, Sonali Shah has 25 years of experience in product management, marketing, corporate strategy, finance and M&A. Growing up in the Washington, D.C., area I wanted to be a spy. I drove by the entrance to the CIA headquarters off George Washington Memorial Parkway countless times going into the city for school or work. Although my path didn't take that turn, my heart has always been in pursuit of a career that could have a positive impact on the world, and cybersecurity is certainly that. One look at the headlines (SolarWinds, Colonial Pipeline, Kaseya, just to name a few) makes it clear that cybersecurity is an issue of global importance. The continuity, safety and success of our society, frankly, depends on it.
ECONOMY
Hr Morning

Top 10 HR stories of 2021

Before we turn the page on 2021, let’s look at what worked in this unprecedented year – the stories our HRMorning readers needed most. The top-rated stories were full of expert advice, real-life strategies and best practices in HR strategy and execution. They include important topics such as Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI), employment law and payouts, remote work and return to work.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Black Enterprise

Dr. Maiysha Clairborne Is on a Mission to Improve Corporate Diversity and Inclusion

Throughout history, racism has been interwoven into the fabrics of society, intentionally or otherwise. America cannot be united if its citizens are obsessed with an individual’s skin color and the stereotypes that coincide with it. Racism and Racial bias are as prevalent as ever which is why it is important to be active in supporting organizations truly committed to creating diversity, equity, & inclusion (DEI).
ECONOMY
Worcester Business Journal

Economic Forecast: Diversity, equity & inclusion at a crossroads

In more ways than one, diversity, equity, and inclusion in Central Massachusetts is a work in progress. On the one hand, it’s an industry in and of itself, which has boomed over the lifespan of the coronavirus pandemic, as companies seek to repair cultures entrenched in inequity and exclusion. On the other, it’s a mission, whose parameters can’t be solely defined within the confines of a particular economic sector. In Central Massachusetts, as with most of the country, there is much work to be done heading into 2022.
ECONOMY
tlnt.com

The Most Interesting HR Stories of the Week

Welcome to “The Most Interesting HR Stories of the Week,” a weekly post that features talent insights and information from around the web to kick off your weekend. Here’s what’s of interest this week:. Top Articles to Read Now. The largest grocery chain in the United...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
thelily.com

The Lily on Social, General Social, Diversity and Inclusion

In another whirlwind pandemic year, The Lily, a publication of The Washington Post, has never been more critical to our audiences. We deliver essential news about women and gender nonconforming people; we chart history as it’s being made by those who have been typically underrepresented; and we uplift voices that otherwise go unheard.
INTERNET
Newswise

NRAO Reacts to Astro2020 Statements on Diversity and Inclusion

Newswise — Released in November 2021, the Astronomy and Astrophysics Decadal Survey—Astro2020—not only set scientific priorities for the discovery and study of potentially habitable worlds and finding answers to big questions about the nature of the Universe, but also emphasized the importance of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) in the field of astrophysics. The inclusion of DEI initiatives in the report signals a shift in the industry, one for which the National Radio Astronomy Observatory (NRAO) and its partners have been building a foundation for over a decade.
ASTRONOMY
Deadline

As Podcast Audiences Grow More Diverse, Nielsen Reveals Listening Choices Of Various Audience Groups

Nielsen, building on several of its recent reports about consumption of media by diverse audience groups, has broken out the kinds of podcasts that resonate most with those listeners. Average listening time for Asian Americans, Blacks, Hispanics, people with disabilities, and LGBTQ+ is about three hours a week, the company noted in a new set of insights today. Music, it said, is the most popular type of podcast for Blacks, Hispanics and people with disabilities, while LGBTQ+ listeners gravitate to fiction titles and Asian Americans tend to seek out shows about technology. For all podcast listeners, comedy is the top overall...
MUSIC
