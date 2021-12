WE ALREADY KNEW -- in the wake of Abe Lucas skipping the game, Liam Ryan having surgery and Jake Beresford transferring to Boise State -- that Washington State’s offensive line in the Sun Bowl basically would give us an early glimpse at the 2022 version . But now we learn we'll also be getting a look at how WSU's running back corps will stack up in 2022, with news that in addition to Max Borghi skipping the game, Deon McIntosh won’t be taking the field Friday against Central Michigan either.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 3 HOURS AGO