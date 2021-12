Josh Vann has yet to decide if Thursday will be his final game as a wide receiver for the South Carolina Gamecocks. The senior from Tucker, Ga. is too busy thinking about how he’s going to finish the most productive season his college career. Through 12 games, Vann has 43 receptions for 668 yards and six touchdowns. He’s also rushed five times for 63 yards. Prior to 2021, his best season was in 2019, when he had 19 catches for 171 yards.

