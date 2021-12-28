ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Young passenger falls to death on cruise ship returning to Miami

By Michael Bartiromo, Nexstar Media Wire
CBS 42
CBS 42
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kqrpQ_0dXbhOXd00

(NEXSTAR) – A young man aboard an MSC Cruises voyage fell to his death last week, the company has confirmed.

The incident occurred on Dec. 22 aboard the MSC Seashore . At the time, the ship was returning to Miami after a voyage to the Caribbean.

“A young man travelling with his family on board MSC Seashore appears to have died of suicide Wednesday evening. Our team immediately notified authorities and our care team assisted the young man’s family on board,” reads a statement issued by MSC Cruises.

Louisiana man who hired babysitters to change his diaper and treat him like a child, charged with human trafficking

Passengers and crew aboard the MSC Seashore were alerted to the incident via an intercom system that sounded throughout the ship, according to social media users who claimed to be among the passengers. In videos posted to TikTok and YouTube, users said they initially heard announcements of a “man overboard” before being told to remain in their cabins.

Out of respect for the deceased person’s family, the cruise line did not disclose additional details.

“All of us at MSC Cruises are heartbroken,” the cruise line wrote in a statement shared with Nexstar. “The family remains in our thoughts and prayers.”

A representative for the Miami-Dade Police Department has said that no foul play is suspected in the passenger’s death, according to Today . An investigation is ongoing.

If you or someone you know is thinking of harming themselves, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline provides free support at 1-800-273-8255. Starting on July 16, 2022, U.S. residents can also be connected to the Lifeline by dialing 988. For more about risk factors and warning signs, visit the organization’s official website .

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Miami, FL
Accidents
City
Miami, FL
Local
Florida Accidents
State
Louisiana State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Miami, FL
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Msc Cruises#Cruise Ship#Cruise Line#Accident#Nexstar#The Msc Seashore#Tiktok
CBS 42

Hamster bites teen inside south Alabama movie theater, family says

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A family says a teenager was bitten by a hamster while watching “Spider-Man: No Way Home” at a movie theater in Mobile. According to the teenager’s mother, Dana Whitton, the teen and his friends went to see the 6 p.m. showing of the movie at AMC Mobile 16 on Shillinger Road […]
MOBILE, AL
CBS 42

New COVID-19 cases in US soar to highest levels on record

CHICAGO (AP) — More than a year after the vaccine was rolled out, new cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. have soared to their highest level on record at over 265,000 per day on average, a surge driven largely by the highly contagious omicron variant. New cases per day have more than doubled over the […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Youtube
CBS 42

CBS 42

15K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy