Should out-of-town residents pay to use Clayton’s library?

Clayton's Hocutt-Ellington Memorial Library charges out-of-town residents $25 for a library card.

CLAYTON — Does the $25 cost of a library card discourage out-of-town residents from using Clayton’s Hocutt-Ellington Memorial Library?

The anecdotal evidence suggests so, Joy Garretson, the library’s director, told the Town Council on Dec. 20. “Twice in the last month I’ve had people say, ‘No, I’m not going to get that card. It’s too much,’ ” she said.

Garretson thinks a deep dive into the actual numbers will confirm the anecdotal evidence. “I am currently mapping users who haven’t renewed since 2015,” she said. “There are over 10,000.”

Garretson is crunching those numbers at the request of Councilman Jason Thompson, who’s heard the same complaints the library director has. “People who live close to our library are saying, ‘I’m taking my kids to Smithfield to the library because it’s $25 to get a card in Clayton,” he said.

Thompson suggested that the $25 out-of-town card was costing Clayton money elsewhere. “When you look at the benefit vs. the loss there, if they’re going to Smithfield to buy their dinner, to buy gas, to do those things, what are we gaining by doing the $25 fee for people who live out of town?” he asked.

Garretson said the out-of-town fee generates about $16,000 a year for the library’s coffers. In-town residents pay nothing for a card.

Thompson also suggested that Clayton should not raise barriers to using the town’s library. “A library is a place for learning,” he said. “This isn’t like parks and rec. It’s different. If you want to play on a ball team, you pay to participate in sports. For learning, I just don’t see that that should be a pay-to-learn type of thing.”

In Clayton, the lines between in-town and out-of-town residents blur easily, Thompson said. “If we’ve got kids that go to, say, Riverwood School, and one lives in town and one lives across the street, not in town, and they want to work on a project, both kids should be able to come to our library and work on that project together,” he said.

But Mayor Jody McLeod wondered whether the library would suddenly find itself overrun with patrons if it ended the $25 card fee. “How much more staff, how much more staff time, how much more space would be required?” he asked.

McLeod said he welcomed out-of-town residents to Clayton’s library. “I also want to make sure that that decision is not going to make it so cumbersome on the library staff and the budget,” he said.

Garretson said the library had seen a “major downtick” in use since launching the out-of-town fee in 2015. “I want to be busier honestly, and I think this would make us busier,” she said. “But I agree. I don’t want to make it so that we can’t function in a day.”

Garretson added that the out-of-town fee didn’t always get a warm reception. “If I go to Powhatan Elementary and do a back-to-school night and say ‘Join the library, but half of you gotta pay,’ that’s a really hard message,” she said.