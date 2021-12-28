ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Madonna Calls Out Pint-Sized Rapper Tory Lanez On Social Media For Lifting Her Music

By Christopher Smith
 1 day ago

Source: Mondadori Portfolio / Getty


Tory Lanez has another situation brewing with a female musician – this time, it’s Madonna , who’s called him out for using one of her classic hits for one of his songs without her permission via social media.

According to reports , last Wednesday (December 22nd), the 63-year old singer left a comment underneath an Instagram post made by the Canadian rapper. “Read your messages [for] illegal usage of my song get into the groove!” she wrote. Her comment raised eyebrows and suggested that she had been trying to reach out to Lanez through private messages but received no response. The song in question she’s referring to is his latest track, “Pluto’s Last Comet,” produced by Orlando tha Great and Chaz Jackson. The comment has since been deleted after it gained a lot of attention, with some fans claiming it was a desperate play for attention.

The song’s opening, “Pluto’s Last Comet,” contains an instrumental that borrows heavily from her 1985 classic song, “Into The Groove.” Lanez has been steadily promoting the song through his social media channels as a featured single from his latest album, Alone at Prom, which is laden with a lot of influences from the 1980s production-wise. When contacted by press outlets, representatives for Tory Lanez and Madonna offered no comment on the situation.

The allegation of illegal sampling comes as the 29-year old artist is currently embroiled in a trial where he has been accused of shooting Megan Thee Stallion. An LAPD detective testified in court that Lanez yelled out, “Dance b***h, dance!” as he fired shots at her feet, resulting in her suffering an injury.

He was also recently accused of assaulting a cast member of Love & Hip-Hop Miami at a club this past May.

Photo: Mondadori Portfolio / Getty

