Jada Pinkett Smith shares update on hair loss due to alopecia

By Hannah Southwick
Page Six
Page Six
 1 day ago
Jada Pinkett Smith is getting candid about her hair loss. The 50-year-old actress, who revealed in 2018 that she suffers from alopecia, shared a video update with her followers on Tuesday. “Now at this point I can only laugh,” she said in the short clip, pointing to a faint...

jan
1d ago

Will and Jada are ridiculous ! They are terrible parents, role models and individuals! Hair loss is the lease of her problems!

"Mia"
1d ago

who cares? this article is like asking a hooker why she lost her hair. no one truly cares.

Kendall martin
1d ago

My dear, you look so very beautiful!Thank you for sharing with all of us. You are amazing person ❤ hugs my dear 🤗

