Ovid woman charged with leaving scene of property damage accident, DWI after Ovid crash

Seneca County Sheriff’s Office reports that on 12/23/2021 at approx. 2034hrs deputies arrested Mary E Kenyon, 52 , of Ovid for leaving the scene of a property damage accident, driving while intoxicated and driving w/ .08 of 1% or more.

The arrests stems from a property damage accident complaint in the Town of Ovid. Upon arrival deputies discovered that the vehicle had struck a building then left the scene. Deputies located the vehicle nearby and the driver Kenyon was taken into custody.

Kenyon is to appear in the Town of Ovid Court on 01/17/22 at 1000hrs to answer to the charges.

Get the latest headlines delivered to your inbox each morning? Sign up for our Morning Edition to start your day. FL1 on the Go! Download the free FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad).