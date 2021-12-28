ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ovid, NY

Ovid woman charged with leaving scene of property damage accident, DWI after Ovid crash

 1 day ago
Seneca County Sheriff’s Office reports that on 12/23/2021 at approx. 2034hrs deputies arrested Mary E Kenyon, 52 , of Ovid for leaving the scene of a property damage accident, driving while intoxicated and driving w/ .08 of 1% or more.

The arrests stems from a property damage accident complaint in the Town of Ovid. Upon arrival deputies discovered that the vehicle had struck a building then left the scene. Deputies located the vehicle nearby and the driver Kenyon was taken into custody.

Kenyon is to appear in the Town of Ovid Court on 01/17/22 at 1000hrs to answer to the charges.

