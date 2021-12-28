ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Biden considers diverse slate of nominees for Fed Board

By Editorials
Washington Times
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Biden is considering nominating two women, one of whom is Black, and a Black man for key roles on the Federal Reserve in a bid to increase the central bank’s diversity, according to a report Monday. Mr. Biden reportedly is considering Sarah Bloom Raskin, a former Fed...

Washington Post

Biden is quietly erasing one of Trump’s cruelest legacies

It has been overshadowed by months of Democratic infighting and the searing national debate over Jan. 6, but the Biden administration is quietly erasing one of the cruelest legacies of Donald Trump’s presidency. This is a genuine achievement, in both symbolic and practical terms. Opinions to start the day,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CNN

11 Democrats who could replace Joe Biden in 2024

(CNN) — Combine President Joe Biden's age (he'll be 82 shortly after the 2024 election) and his ongoing political struggles (he's mired in the low 40s in job approval) and you get this: a series of stories examining whether Biden runs again and, if not, who might take his place.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
SFGate

We finally have a poll gauging Kamala Harris' support in 2024 if Biden doesn't run

Despite public assurances that President Joe Biden plans to seek re-election in 2024, there has been growing speculation in recent weeks that the president may step aside. Such chatter really started to take off when former Connecticut Sen. Chris Dodd, a longtime Biden ally, said he was unsure whether Biden will run again. In a world where Biden doesn't run, it is reportedly likely that Vice President Kamala Harris would be challenged in a Democratic primary by Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg and possibly others.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Times

Biden blocks House Jan. 6 committee request for some Trump-era documents

President Biden has agreed to shield some of the Trump White House documents requested by the House Jan. 6 committee. The White House raised concerns that some of the documents, if released over the objections of former President Donald Trump, could compromise national security and thwart executive privilege. Mr. Biden...
POTUS
Washington Post

The top 10 non-Biden Democrats for president in 2024, ranked

Having written plenty about people’s decisions on whether to run for office over the years, I’ve landed on a couple rules for parsing their answers:. When someone says something in the present tense — i.e., “I’m not running” — there is often a reason for that. It might be strictly true in that moment, but that doesn’t mean it will hold later on.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Slate

The One Thing Biden Is Doing Exceptionally Well

As 2021 draws to a close, President Joe Biden has good reason to be frustrated. His legislative agenda is stymied in the Senate. His executive authority is under assault from Donald Trump’s judges. His administration was blindsided, again, by a spiraling COVID surge, this time with omicron. But there is one front on which Biden has a near-perfect score: judicial nominations. Over the past year, the White House has put forth slate after slate of diverse, well-qualified, progressive nominees—and the Senate has swiftly confirmed them. Biden’s breakneck pace, combined with his choice of nontraditional judges, has shattered too many records to count. No, the president has not loosened Donald Trump’s stranglehold on the Supreme Court. But his transformation of the lower courts will still have a profound impact on American law for decades to come.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Biden is what America asked for — but not what it needs

Joe Biden's poll numbers keep sliding. Americans, including many of the people who voted for him, are not happy with him. They want him to be something different, to be someone different. Some may think that these Americans misjudged the man they sent to the White House. I don't share...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Times

Trump wins hypothetical 2024 rematch with Biden: Poll

Voters would pick former President Donald Trump over President Biden by six points if the 2024 election were held today, revealed a new poll. Mr. Trump captured 44% of the vote to Mr. Biden’s 38% in the hypothetical rematch, according to the survey by Redfield & Wilton Strategies. Respondents...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

Why have Biden cheerleaders CNN and the New York Times BOTH turned on the president? Liberal outlets suggest Biden should not run again and propose lists of alternative presidential candidates

CNN and the New York Times - two of the mainstream media's cheerleaders for the Biden administration who have pulled punches over scandals - have both suggested the President should bow out of the 2024 running. The New York Times published an opinion piece on Wednesday by columnist Bret Stephens...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

