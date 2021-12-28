ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Virginia man injured in three car crash on Route 14 in Phelps

FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V3aW3_0dXbcLiP00

Ontario County Sheriff’s Deputies, along with Oaks Corners and Phelps firefighters and Phelps and Finger Lakes Ambulance crews responded to a three car crash Monday on Route 14 in Phelps.

Investigation showed 24 year old Hayden Reynolds of Norfolk, VA was traveling south on Route 14 and rear ended a vehicle driven by 24 year old Michael Watts of Foothill Ranch, CA. Watts was waiting for traffic and attempting to make a left hand turn into a parking lot on Route 14 when the crash occurred.

The collision caused Watts’ vehicle to collide with a third vehicle driven by 53 year old Roni Hall of Geneva. Watts and Hall were not hurt, but Reynolds suffered a broken arm and a large laceration to his leg. He was extricated from his vehicle by Oaks Corners FD and transported by Phelps Ambulance to Strong Hospital in Rochester.

Everyone involved was wearing a seat belt. Hayden was issued a ticket for following too closely. Route 14 was closed for a short time while Deputies investigated the crash.

Get the latest headlines delivered to your inbox each morning? Sign up for our Morning Edition to start your day. FL1 on the Go! Download the free FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad).

Comments / 0

Related
FingerLakes1.com

Rollover crash reported in Genoa during overnight hours

First responders in Cayuga County were called to a one-car rollover during the overnight hours. Genoa Rescue and Southern Cayuga Ambulance were called to the scene. There were no updates provided by law enforcement after the accident. However, all units were cleared of the scene within an hour, according to...
GENOA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Phelps, NY
Ontario County, NY
Crime & Safety
Ontario County, NY
Accidents
City
Rochester, NY
Local
Virginia Accidents
Phelps, NY
Crime & Safety
State
Virginia State
County
Ontario County, NY
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Geneva, NY
City
Norfolk, NY
City
Norfolk, VA
FingerLakes1.com

Elmira man accused of firing shots inside city bar

An Elmira man has been accused of firing shots inside a bar, then leaving and firing more shots at the building from outside. WENY-TV says officers responded Monday to a call saying someone fired a gun inside Gush’s Thirsty Bar on Washington Avenue in Elmira. The suspect was identified as 43-year-old Jeffrey J. Mahood of Elmira. Police found him walking on Linden Place. They say he refused to comply with their orders and resisted his arrest. Police say they found a loaded .22 caliber pistol in his sweatshirt.
ELMIRA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Finger Lakes Ambulance#Oaks Corners Fd#Phelps Ambulance#Fingerlakes1 Com App#Iphone
FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

62K+
Followers
11K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy