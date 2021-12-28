Virginia man injured in three car crash on Route 14 in Phelps

Ontario County Sheriff’s Deputies, along with Oaks Corners and Phelps firefighters and Phelps and Finger Lakes Ambulance crews responded to a three car crash Monday on Route 14 in Phelps.

Investigation showed 24 year old Hayden Reynolds of Norfolk, VA was traveling south on Route 14 and rear ended a vehicle driven by 24 year old Michael Watts of Foothill Ranch, CA. Watts was waiting for traffic and attempting to make a left hand turn into a parking lot on Route 14 when the crash occurred.

The collision caused Watts’ vehicle to collide with a third vehicle driven by 53 year old Roni Hall of Geneva. Watts and Hall were not hurt, but Reynolds suffered a broken arm and a large laceration to his leg. He was extricated from his vehicle by Oaks Corners FD and transported by Phelps Ambulance to Strong Hospital in Rochester.

Everyone involved was wearing a seat belt. Hayden was issued a ticket for following too closely. Route 14 was closed for a short time while Deputies investigated the crash.

Get the latest headlines delivered to your inbox each morning? Sign up for our Morning Edition to start your day. FL1 on the Go! Download the free FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad).