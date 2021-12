The Chautauqua County Legislature has passed a local law that will increase the salary range for a number of officers and employees of the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office. During the legislature's monthly meeting in Mayville on Wednesday, lawmakers by an 18-0 vote approved the measure that amends an existing local law to raise the salary ranges for the positions of undersheriff, captain, warden, and corrections lieutenant. Legislator Terry Niebel of Sheridan, who sponsored the measure, says the increases are warranted...

13 DAYS AGO