In the wake of COVID-19, the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 was enacted to aid the country’s economic recovery. In terms of dollars, this economic rescue package is among the most costly in American history. A $40 billion fund for students was established under President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan. To help students with the costs of education, healthcare, and other necessities as they pursue their degree, the payments are made.

EDUCATION ・ 7 DAYS AGO