BBB: Beware of health care cons during open enrollment

Health care delivery, like our democracy, is now at a crossroads between social progress and, alternately, chaos. The Direct Contracting Entity (DCE) is a new model for health care finance currently being tested on Medicare recipients by the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services. Payment via the DCE model will be based on outcomes rather on the number of individual services provided. The notion is: to improve the quality of health care while at the same time reducing cost. In truth, the DCE model is a disaster, designed to decimate Medicare and to privatize all medical care services.
Comments / 0