BBB: Beware of health care cons during open enrollment

New York State residents have until the end of the year to get health insurance coverage that begins January 1st on the health insurance marketplaces through the Affordable Care Act. AARP New York is encouraging anyone who is uninsured, especially New Yorkers in their 50s and early 60s who are not yet eligible for Medicare, to enroll in a plan before the signup period ends. Erin Mitchell with AARP New York says many folks can qualify for low- or no-cost health insurance through the open enrollment period with New York State of Health. She says among uninsured New Yorkers, there are significant disparities...

HEALTH ・ 4 DAYS AGO