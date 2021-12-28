Hoteliers must train staff to spot signs of human trafficking

The Alliance Police Department and Set Me Free Project will be holding a "Human Trafficking" presentation on Jan. 15 to help the community learn more about this crime and spread awareness. The presentation will be held at the Alliance Performing Arts Center at 1 p.m. "Adults in the community are...
FALCONER – Federal and local law enforcement arrested an alleged human trafficker in Falconer on Tuesday morning. Chautauqua County Sheriff Jim Quattrone tells WNY News Now his department, along with other local agencies, assisted his federal colleagues in executing a search warrant at a Delaware Avenue home. The arrest...
(WBAP/KLIF) — North Texas police have busted two human traffickers. Richland Hills police have arrested two men suspected of human trafficking after a routine traffic stop. The men were pulled over with three teenage boys in the back seat who were acting nervously. None of the five occupants had...
CANYON COUNTY, Idaho (CBS2) — A local organization is raising awareness about the human trafficking problem in Canyon County. According to the Idaho Anti-Trafficking Coalition, out of 401 Idahoans surveyed, 27.2 percent of victims self-identified as sex trafficking victims. On top of that, over 71 percent of victims are...
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The National Foster Youth Institute reported more than 60% of children involved in trafficking are currently in foster care or have been in foster care. Teens in foster care tend to be more vulnerable to human trafficking, according to Becca Russell, manager of The Haven and BCS Together’s volunteer coordinator.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County ranks second in the state for reported human trafficking, and the co-chair of Tri-County Human Trafficking Task Force says cases are rising. The Tri-County Human Trafficking Task Force was created in 2018 to help streamline the care for survivors and to help law...
EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – 140 human trafficking cases were reported in Indiana in 2020. Just three years earlier, the National Human Trafficking Hotline says there were only 95 cases. The U.S. State Department calls human trafficking the fastest growing and second largest criminal industry in the country. Evansville Representative Wendy McNamara spoke to Eyewitness News […]
UT Southwestern just finalized one of the largest payouts related to the opioid epidemic in Texas. The hospital acknowledged it didn’t do enough to keep staff from accessing dangerous narcotics for personal use and will now pay $4.5 million in damages to the federal government. Taking the Blame. Two nurses...
The parents of a student in Marin County, California, could be criminally charged after they continued sending their children to school for seven days despite knowing that one of them had tested positive for Covid-19, according to school officials. Around 75 students of the Neil Cummins Elementary School in Corte...
Additional Wyoming households, including those homeless or without a current residence, may be eligible for the Emergency Rental Assistance Program with additional federal dollars having been made available. Wyoming has received federal funding to help eligible Wyoming households struggling to make rent and/or utility payments during the COVID-19 pandemic. Recent...
DENVER (KCNC) — It was a tense situation in Denver Christmas morning when a staffing shortage caused the Autumn Heights Care Center to call 911 for help. Saturday morning paramedics were called to the nursing home located at 3131 S Federal Blvd. A source familiar with the situation says...
The trucking industry is one of those hit by labor shortages. A new bill signed into law by Governor Hochul aims to make it easier to attract and train new drivers. State Senator Pam Helming announced the bill will now allow 18 to 20 year olds to obtain a Class A commercial driver’s license in order to drive tractor trailers.
DENVER — There could be a way to clear some space in Colorado hospitals that are full right now. Hundreds of people hospitalized don’t need to be there, but staffing shortages in nursing homes give them nowhere else to go, and long-term care facilities can’t afford to open up more beds.
In October, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed 770 bills into law, ranging from speed limit reductions to major police reforms. Some of those do not go into effect for years, but we took a look at legislation that may begin impacting your daily life in California starting Jan. 1, 2022. Here...
From Justice Christine Donohue's majority opinion (joined by Chief Justice Max Baer and Justices Thomas Saylor and David Wecht) in In the Interest of Y.W.-B., decided last week by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court:. A report from an unidentified source provided the sole basis for an allegation that Mother (J.B.) was...
CHICAGO (CBS) — Under a new rule for the City of Chicago that takes effect Jan. 1, anyone who hires a domestic worker must provide them with a written contract in whatever language they choose.
Domestic workers include home health care workers, nannies, and house cleaners.
The contract must include whatever wage and work schedule is agreed upon by the employer and domestic worker.
“I grew up watching my mother work hard, day in and day out, as a home healthcare aide, so that others could live their lives,” Mayor Lori Lightfoot said in a news release. “That’s why I know domestic workers are the backbone of this city and deserve to be protected. With this mandate, we will continue to deliver these protections by making Chicago the largest city in the country that requires a written contract for domestic and household employees.”
Any domestic worker who does not get a contract can file a report with the city’s Bureau of Labor.
Our healthcare workers are still feeling the pinch from the COVID-19 pandemic. There doesn’t seem to be a true end in sight for our healthcare workforce, with one concerning variant seemingly moving out of the headlines, and another quickly picking up speed. As a result, some healthcare workers – primarily...
James Hurley, Acting Special Agent-in-Charge of the Milwaukee field office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, announced today a $5,000 reward as the FBI seeks the public’s help in the arrest of Adrian Cortez Edwards of Milwaukee, Wisconsin:. Date of Birth: 01/15/1983. Height: 6’00”. Weight: 185 lbs. Eyes:...
According to the CDC, over 100,000 people died from drug overdoses in the United States in the 12 months ending in April, 2021. That’s a new record, exceeding the previous record of 93,331 in 2020. That is not acceptable. Much of this increase is driven by Fentanyl, a drug similar to morphine, but 50 to 100 times more potent.
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY (CBS SF) – Citing concerns about the omicron variant, Contra Costa County officials are requiring first responders and employees at homeless shelters to receive a COVID-19 vaccine booster or to undergo weekly testing.
The order, which takes effect on January 10, applies to law enforcement, firefighters, emergency medical personnel who work in or may respond to calls at “high-risk facilities,” such as hospitals, jails, nursing or congregate care facilities. Homeless shelter employees are also covered by the requirement, along with non-emergency ambulance workers who transport patients at the above facilities.
Workers who have not received a booster shot by...
