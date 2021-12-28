ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Hoteliers must train staff to spot signs of human trafficking

By Connie Swinney Staff Writer
highlandernews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo heighten the level of awareness and prevention, a new Texas law will require motels...

www.highlandernews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Panhandle Post

Alliance police to hold 'Fight Human Trafficking' presentation

The Alliance Police Department and Set Me Free Project will be holding a "Human Trafficking" presentation on Jan. 15 to help the community learn more about this crime and spread awareness. The presentation will be held at the Alliance Performing Arts Center at 1 p.m. "Adults in the community are...
erienewsnow.com

Alleged Human Trafficker Arrested In Falconer

FALCONER – Federal and local law enforcement arrested an alleged human trafficker in Falconer on Tuesday morning. Chautauqua County Sheriff Jim Quattrone tells WNY News Now his department, along with other local agencies, assisted his federal colleagues in executing a search warrant at a Delaware Avenue home. The arrest...
FALCONER, NY
wbap.com

Richland Hills Police Bust Human Traffickers

(WBAP/KLIF) — North Texas police have busted two human traffickers. Richland Hills police have arrested two men suspected of human trafficking after a routine traffic stop. The men were pulled over with three teenage boys in the back seat who were acting nervously. None of the five occupants had...
RICHLAND HILLS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
KBTX.com

Organizations partner to prevent human trafficking in the Brazos Valley

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The National Foster Youth Institute reported more than 60% of children involved in trafficking are currently in foster care or have been in foster care. Teens in foster care tend to be more vulnerable to human trafficking, according to Becca Russell, manager of The Haven and BCS Together’s volunteer coordinator.
ADVOCACY
WEHT/WTVW

State Representative Wendy McNamara discusses bill to protect human trafficking victims

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – 140 human trafficking cases were reported in Indiana in 2020. Just three years earlier, the National Human Trafficking Hotline says there were only 95 cases. The U.S. State Department calls human trafficking the fastest growing and second largest criminal industry in the country. Evansville Representative Wendy McNamara spoke to Eyewitness News […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Texas#House
Jackson Hole Radio

Emergency Rental Assistance Program available

Additional Wyoming households, including those homeless or without a current residence, may be eligible for the Emergency Rental Assistance Program with additional federal dollars having been made available. Wyoming has received federal funding to help eligible Wyoming households struggling to make rent and/or utility payments during the COVID-19 pandemic. Recent...
ADVOCACY
FingerLakes1.com

New law lowers age requirement for Class A license

The trucking industry is one of those hit by labor shortages. A new bill signed into law by Governor Hochul aims to make it easier to attract and train new drivers. State Senator Pam Helming announced the bill will now allow 18 to 20 year olds to obtain a Class A commercial driver’s license in order to drive tractor trailers.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Human Trafficking
CBS Chicago

New Chicago Rule Effective Jan. 1 Requires Anyone Hiring A Domestic Worker To Provide A Written Contract

CHICAGO (CBS) — Under a new rule for the City of Chicago that takes effect Jan. 1, anyone who hires a domestic worker must provide them with a written contract in whatever language they choose. Domestic workers include home health care workers, nannies, and house cleaners. The contract must include whatever wage and work schedule is agreed upon by the employer and domestic worker. “I grew up watching my mother work hard, day in and day out, as a home healthcare aide, so that others could live their lives,” Mayor Lori Lightfoot said in a news release. “That’s why I know domestic workers are the backbone of this city and deserve to be protected. With this mandate, we will continue to deliver these protections by making Chicago the largest city in the country that requires a written contract for domestic and household employees.” Any domestic worker who does not get a contract can file a report with the city’s Bureau of Labor.
times-advocate.com

Fentanyl trafficking is out of control

According to the CDC, over 100,000 people died from drug overdoses in the United States in the 12 months ending in April, 2021. That’s a new record, exceeding the previous record of 93,331 in 2020. That is not acceptable. Much of this increase is driven by Fentanyl, a drug similar to morphine, but 50 to 100 times more potent.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS San Francisco

COVID: Contra Costa Requiring Boosters Or Weekly Testing For First Responders, Homeless Shelter Employees Due To Omicron Concerns

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY (CBS SF) – Citing concerns about the omicron variant, Contra Costa County officials are requiring first responders and employees at homeless shelters to receive a COVID-19 vaccine booster or to undergo weekly testing. The order, which takes effect on January 10, applies to law enforcement, firefighters, emergency medical personnel who work in or may respond to calls at “high-risk facilities,” such as hospitals, jails, nursing or congregate care facilities. Homeless shelter employees are also covered by the requirement, along with non-emergency ambulance workers who transport patients at the above facilities. Workers who have not received a booster shot by...
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy