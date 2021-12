Fans' hearts melted across the world on Thursday as the Danish royal family shared some photos of Queen Margrethe decorating her Christmas tree. And she wasn't alone as her grandchildren were there to help her. Margrethe has eight grandchildren from her two sons, and it was the family of Crown Prince Frederik who were there to help. In the photos, Prince Christian, 16, could be seen at the top of the tree hanging some baubles, while his younger siblings, Princess Isabella, 14, and twins Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine, ten, were hanging decorations on the lower branches.

WORLD ・ 6 DAYS AGO