ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Riot Games pays $100 million to make a discrimination class-action go away

By Nick Farrell
Fudzilla
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleRiot Games on Monday said it has agreed to pay $100 million to settle a 2018 gender-based discrimination class-action lawsuit with California state agencies and current and former women employees. About $80 million to the members...

fudzilla.com

Comments / 0

Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

Esports giant Riot settles discrimination case for $100M

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Riot Games, the publisher behind esports giant “League of Legends," agreed Monday night to pay $100 million to settle a class-action lawsuit alleging pay disparity, gender discrimination and sexual harassment. The lawsuit was filed in November 2018 after gaming website Kotaku published...
BUSINESS
SVG

Lawsuit Forces Riot To Hand Over Millions

Riot Games has seen some major growth in the past few years. The company is known for mega-popular games like "League of Legends" and "Valorant," as well as Netflix's "Arcane." Riot Games has pushed out success after success, but it has also spent that time embroiled in a serious legal battle. A lawsuit that was filed against the developer back in 2018 has also finally ended in a $100 million payout from Riot Games.
BUSINESS
hypebeast.com

Riot Games Will Pay $100 Million USD To Settle Harassment Lawsuit

Riot Games, the publisher of video game titles including League of Legends, will settle a 2018 lawsuit filed by former female employees for $100 million USD. Two former female employees allege in the suit that the company engaged in unequal pay and sexual harassment. Prior to this, gaming website Kotaku published a report detailing negative employee experiences within the company.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

Riot Games Will Pay Out $100M to Settle Discrimination Suit From Women Employees

Riot Games, the top video game maker that was rocked by a lawsuit alleging its female employees were routinely discriminated against, has reportedly agreed to settle for $100 million. The case began in 2018, when gaming news site Kotaku published an exposé on gender-based discrimination and sexual harassment at the company. That was followed by a Nov. 2018 lawsuit by ex-employees Melanie McCracken and Jess Negrón and two inquiries led by California state agencies. According to The Washington Post, Riot agreed to settle on Monday, with $80 million to be split between 2,300 current and former employees and $20 million going towards their legal fees. “This is a great day for the women of Riot Games—and for women at all video game and tech companies—who deserve a workplace that is free of harassment and discrimination,” said lawyer Genie Harrison. Riot said in a statement: “We hope that this settlement properly acknowledges those who had negative experiences at Riot.”
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
State
California State
Local
California Government
People

Riot Games to Pay 2,000 Former and Current Female Employees $80M Over Gender Discrimination

Video game publisher Riot Games will pay $100 million to settle a gender discrimination and harassment case in California, pending approval by the court. On Monday, the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing announced that Riot Games — publisher of the popular League of Legends video game — will pay at least $80 million to more than 2,000 former and current employees who identify as female to settle the class-action lawsuit brought against the Los Angeles-based company in 2018.
BUSINESS
inputmag.com

The NLRB could finally give Uber drivers the right to unionize

The National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) has issued an open invitation for pitches explaining why it should reconsider industry standards for independent contractors. More specifically, the NLRB has opened itself to explanations as to why the distinctions between gig workers and “employees” should be re-evaluated moving forward. While...
LABOR ISSUES
Law.com

Transgender Woman Sues Walmart Over Discrimination Claims

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Walmart was sued Tuesday in Georgia Middle District Court over alleged employment discrimination. The lawsuit was brought by Cooper, Barton & Cooper on behalf of a transgender woman who contends that she was subjected to discrimination and harassment based on her gender identity. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:21-cv-00458, Fulwood v. Walmart Inc. et al.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Riot Games#Sex Discrimination
Mirror

Amazon workers allowed to organize

NEW YORK — Under pressure to improve worker rights, Amazon has reached a settlement with the National Labor Relations Board to allow its employees to freely organize — and without retaliation. According to the settlement, the online behemoth Amazon said it would reach out to its warehouse workers...
LABOR ISSUES
The Verge

Cyberpunk 2077 developer CD Projekt will pay just $1.85 million in proposed class-action settlement

Last week, we reported that game developer CD Projekt was negotiating to settle a class-action lawsuit over the infamously botched launch of Cyberpunk 2077, a game that came riddled with bugs and poor enough performance on consoles that Sony pulled it from the PlayStation Store and many storefronts offered refunds. CD Projekt says those negotiations are now concluded, and here’s how much it’s agreed to pay: $1,850,000 USD.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Law
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
Shore News Network

TikTok Employee Allegedly Disciplined ‘In Retaliation’ For Suing Company Over Graphic Content

The lawyer of a TikTok employee who is suing the tech company alleged Monday that TikTok disciplined his client in retaliation for filing her complaint. Candie Frazier, a TikTok content moderator, sued the video sharing platform on Thursday, alleging TikTok’s working conditions were unsafe and that the company failed to provide adequate support for content moderators who watch disturbing videos. Frazier further alleged her time working at TikTok had traumatized her and induced symptoms of depression and anxiety.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Business Insider

How much Rivian, Tesla, and Uber pay their employees

The war for talent between transportation tech companies has no end in sight. Competitive compensation is one of the key tools each has for luring workers. Federal data gives a look at how much each pays for a variety of positions. The war for talent between transportation technology companies is...
BUSINESS
Fudzilla

US government does not have enough money to sue Apple and Google

That is what happens when corporates get too powerful. The US Justice Department is still months away from deciding whether to sue Apple or file a new suit against Google over antitrust concerns, because it has does not have enough cash to take the big corporates on right now. Apparently...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Capital One Agrees to Pay $190M To Settle Hacking Lawsuit

Capital One Financial (COF) - Get Capital One Financial Corporation Report said it would pay $190 million to its customers after a class action lawsuit brought against the company in the aftermath of a 2019 cyberattack. Personal information from the bank's customers were stolen in July 2019 from its cloud...
PUBLIC SAFETY
totalgamingnetwork.com

Ubisoft is Bleeding Employees in Wake of Company-wide Issues

Numerous employees are quitting due to low pay, the lack of change, and other issues. People quitting their jobs in search of more fulfilling careers really isn't all that uncommon here in late 2021. We have seen it across multiple industries and workplaces as workers start to realize that they're worth more than the bare minimum many employers offer them.
VIDEO GAMES
WPXI Pittsburgh

T-Mobile raises minimum hourly wage to $20 nationwide

Officials with telecommunications company T-Mobile on Friday announced it bumped its hourly pay for employees to $20 nationwide. The change took effect at the start of December, company officials told CBS MoneyWatch. A spokesperson told the news network that T-Mobile had no previous companywide minimum wage. In a statement released...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy