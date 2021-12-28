ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

New ACC COVID-19 Guidelines Could See Shift In Cancellations & Postponements

By A.J. Black
BCBulletin
BCBulletin
 1 day ago

On Monday, the ACC quickly responded to the new CDC guidelines around COVID-19 quarantining. The Center for Disease Control announced a recommendation reducing the number of days a positive test case would be required to quarantine from ten days to five.

The ACC give options for the positive individual to end their quarantine

  • Once asymptomatic, the individual has two negative tests (i.e., molecular PCR or antigen) from specimens that are collected at least 24 hours apart; or
  • At least seven (7) days have elapsed since the first positive test, the individual’s symptoms are improving, and the individual has one negative test (i.e., molecular PCR or antigen) within 24 hours of being cleared.
  • Such an individual must be fever-free for at least 24 hours to be cleared under either of the above options.

These rules come on the heels of a rash of cancellations throughout the conference, including basketball and bowl season. Currently the conference has had to cancel three bowls games (Military, Sun & Fenway), and will lose the income associated with those payouts.

The new guidelines could be impactful for the Boston College basketball program who have been on a COVID-19 pause due to an outbreak in the program. The Eagles have missed a game because of the recent cases, including Wake Forest (December 22) and will miss tomorrow's matchup with Florida State. While information regarding this outbreak is still airtight because of health records and privacy, a shorter quarantine could improve the chances of a game for the Eagles on Saturday against North Carolina.

Stay tuned to BC Bulletin for further updates on this story.

Boston College Makes Top 7 For '23 Local TE Andrew Rappleyea

'23 Milton Academy (MA) tight end Andrew Rappleyea announced his Top 7 schools on Tuesday evening and Boston College made the list. Originally from Millbrook, New York his list also includes Michigan, Penn State, Ohio State, Wisconsin, Wake Forest and North Carolina. Rappleyea is a much coveted local recruit, ranked...
BOSTON, MA
AOL Corp

Front-line workers describe symptoms they've observed in latest COVID wave

Physicians around the country facing the latest surge of Covid-19 cases, driven by the highly contagious omicron variant, have a straightforward message based on what they're seeing in their emergency rooms: Vaccinations and boosters are having a positive effect. “The general trend that I’m seeing is, if you’re boosted and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
