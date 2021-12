As I mentioned in my top albums list, a true retrospective of the music I connected with in 2021 wouldn't be complete without mentioning all the wordless records that have kept me company. Chances are, if I'm writing or editing (two tasks that take up the majority of each day), I'm listening to instrumental music. Much of the time I'm playing catch-up, exploring sounds from past decades, but these are the 2021 releases that quite literally helped me get through a challenging year.

MUSIC ・ 7 DAYS AGO