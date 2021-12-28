Wolf Administration Supports Small, Diverse, Veteran Businesses with Record-Setting $856 Million Contract Spend in 2020-2021

HARRISBURG, PA — The Wolf Administration recently sent a request for additional support from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for Pennsylvania’s health care system in its continued battle against COVID-19. “Our health care system is strained from COVID-19 cases and further exacerbated by persistent staffing shortages across the sector,” said Gov. Wolf. “I outlined key areas that my administration, along with health care systems, believes would garner the most impactful support for our deserving health care professionals who have been on the front lines battling this pandemic for 22 months.”

