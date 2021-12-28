ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wolf Administration Supports Small, Diverse, Veteran Businesses with Record-Setting $856 Million Contract Spend in 2020-2021

Cover picture for the articleGovernor Tom Wolf announced that the Wolf Administration built on its commitment to support small, diverse and veteran-owned businesses in Pennsylvania with nearly $856 million in state contract spending for fiscal year 2020-2021. The Bureau of Diversity, Inclusion and Small Business Opportunities (BDISBO) detailed the record-setting contract spend – a 30...

