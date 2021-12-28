ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State Offers Free Lifetime Hunting Licenses for Shooting Coyotes

By Daniel Schmidt
deeranddeerhunting.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDeer seasons might be winding down in most states, which means outdoorsmen and women usually shift their thoughts to trapping, predator hunting and ice fishing. If you’re a coyote hunter or trapper in South Carolina, that passion is being incentivized by the state in their ongoing hopes of getting the coyote...

Gene Hubbard
12h ago

I'm a hunter but if I can eat what I hunt , and then only if what I'm hunting is in season I won't shoot it ! Well I also will protect myself , dog , and othere's . We have Cougars, never had a problem with the one's I've come across . But a 150lb. cat you got to keep a eye on ! But if I can't eat it I will only watch it , not not harm it !

67
Steve Boles
20h ago

Read a study of coyotes awhile back. The more you try to kill them off, the more they reproduce, kind of like rats. They somehow know there being culled. Kind of an interesting behavior. Those little shits are smart, don't underestimate them.

51
Jon Dickson
22h ago

The best way of control is to reopen the European fur markets, especially Russia, and get the price of fur up so it's profitable to pursue. Nothing is warmer than real fur.

78
