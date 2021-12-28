ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Non-Essential Employees Of Town Of Breckenridge Going Back To Working Remotely

By Anica Padilla
 1 day ago

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. (CBS4) — Citing the rise in COVID cases in Summit County , Breckenridge will have its non-essential employees work remotely.

“All Town of Breckenridge government offices will be closed until further notice,” officials announced Tuesday.

All public services are still operational and departments can be reached directly by phone or email during regular business hours.

Summit County Public Health officials confirmed record high COVID-19 transmission rates on Dec. 27.

Within the past week, Summit County recorded 745 new cases.

“Cases continue a dramatic surge in a matter of days, along with testing demand,” county officials stated. Over the past week, three community Mako testing sites have been collecting 500-1,000 tests each day.

Officials say there are currently four “large reported outbreaks” with an additional three pending investigation.

“These high case numbers are impacting Summit County businesses and critical services due to staffing shortages,” officials stated.

CBS Denver

Breckenridge Sends City Employees To Work From Home As Cases Surge In Summit County

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. (CBS4) – The Summit County data dashboard shows exclamation points next to their new positivity rate (22.6%), and case rank in the state (13th worst out of 88). Health leaders are trying to draw attention to the massive rise in cases in the last two weeks. They expect things are going to get worse before they get better, considering holiday gatherings. (credit: CBS) “It’s raging right now. It is absolutely raging,” explained Breckenridge Mayor Eric Mamula. Mamula and the city decided it was best for city employees to work from home again, as they are able to do so while keeping city services...
CBS Denver

COVID In Colorado: Vail Adjusts In-Person Services Due To COVID & Staffing Shortages

VAIL, Colo. (CBS4) – The Town of Vail is the latest Colorado high country community to scale back in-person services due to the spread of COVID-19 among staff and the community. The changes will last through Jan. 17, possibly longer city officials announced on Tuesday night. Changes include the following: Front Door Reception Area: open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29; closing at noon Thursday, Dec. 30 through Sunday Jan. 2. Reopening 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Jan. 3 and continuing weekdays. Parking Pass Sales – use south side entry: open 10 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29; closing at...
CBS Denver

Omicron Variant In Weld County: Residents Testing Positive Range From 7 Months To 78 Years Old

WELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — The state health department has informed the Weld County Health Department that seven Weld residents have tested positive for the new COVID-19 omicron variant. The residents range in age from seven months to 78 years old. Omicron or B.1.1.529 Coronavirus the new variant of concern by WHO. The positive cases were identified across the county, in various cities and towns, including Windsor, Greeley/Evans, Dacono, and Milliken. The omicron variant has also been identified in neighboring Larimer County. Health officials are urging residents consider using current COVID-19 prevention practices, such as getting vaccinated, wearing a mask, practicing social distancing, and washing hands frequently.
CBS Denver

COVID In Colorado: DPS Plans On In-Person Learning After Winter Break

DENVER (CBS4) – As cases of COVID-19 continue to climb in Colorado, and the concern over the omicron variant grows, Denver Public Schools Superintendent Alex Marrero says they will  move forward with in-person learning after the winter break. Marrero sent a letter to families on Dec. 29 saying strong health safeguards are allowing this decision. (credit: iStock/Getty) “DPS has a very high vaccination rate among staff, and the COVID-19 vaccine is now available for everyone ages 5 and older. We also strongly encourage everyone who is eligible to get a booster shot,” he said in the letter. Marrero says more information is expected...
CBS Denver

Loveland Pass Partially Closed For Safety Concerns

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A section of Loveland Pass was closed Sunday afternoon for safety concerns. The Colorado Department of Transportation closed the pass in both directions between Interstate 70 and Montezuma Road. Hazmat vehicles are ordered to stage at the Eisenhower Tunnel and will be let through at the top of the hour, CDOT says. #US6 eastbound: Road closed due to safety concerns between Montezuma Road and I-70. Hazmat vehicles are to stage at Eisenhower Tunnel and will be run at the top of the hour or as traffic allows. https://t.co/NfCt7tjHsB — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) December 26, 2021 Severe weather created treacherous driving conditions across Colorado and specifically through the high country. Sections of I-70 were closed for a few hours earlier on Sunday due to crashes and snowy conditions. US 40 is currently closed westbound & eastbound between Ice Plant Rd (near Kremmling) & Weiss Drive (near Steamboat Springs) from Mile Point 183 to Mile Point 136. Expect delays due to safety concerns. ➡️ Road closures @ColoradoDOT https://t.co/UlpPgVUP0T#US40 #GrandCounty pic.twitter.com/ICaFNKVKJp — Grand County Sheriff (@GrandCoSheriff) December 26, 2021 Snow squalls forced various mountain highways, like U.S. 40 in Grand County, to close as well. RELATED: Wind-Driven Snow Will Cause Dangerous Mountain Travel Sunday
CBS Denver

COVID In Colorado: Testing Lines Last Hours As Omicron Variant Spreads

(CBS4) – As the omicron variant leads a surge in cases nationwide, COVID-19 testing remains in high demand, but the tests themselves are in short supply. Stores are running out and testing sites are seeing long waits in many states, including Colorado.   After several community sites in the metro area reached capacity Sunday, the demand continued to start off the new week. At the Water World and Front Range Community College testing sites in Westminster, cars snaked through parking lots and held up traffic at times Monday. (credit: CBS) In Lone Tree, the site at Sky Ridge Medical Center closed early after lines stretched onto the nearby road for hours. At one point, Jimmy Garcia even got out of his car to walk...
CBS Denver

Mask Order In Denver And Neighboring Counties Extended Through February 3

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver and neighboring counties are extending the order requiring everyone 2 and older to wear a face covering indoors, or show proof of vaccination, through Feb. 3. (credit: BARBARA GINDL via Getty Images) If a business or venue can verify that at least 95% of people within the facility (including employees and customers) are fully vaccinated, then face coverings will not be required. “As the Omicron variant continues to spread during this holiday season, and hospital capacity remains strained, we simply cannot afford to let up now,” Mayor Michael B. Hancock said. “After the public health order went into effect in November 2021, Denver’s...
CBS Denver

COVID In Colorado: Lone Tree Reports Long Wait Times For COVID Testing

LONE TREE, Colo. (CBS4) – The city of Lone Tree reported a two-hour-long wait time for COVID-19 testing at its drive-thru site at Sky Ridge Medical Center on Sunday. Drive-thru COVID testing at Sky Ridge Medical Center is seeing heavy traffic today with reported waits up to 2 hours. Consider testing at the Douglas County Justice Center: 4000 Justice Way, Castle Rock, CO 80109 or Centennial Hospital: 14200 E Arapahoe Rd, Centennial, CO 80112. — City of Lone Tree (@CityofLoneTree) December 26, 2021 City officials suggested residents go to the Douglas County Justice Center on Justice Way in Castle Rock or Centennial Hospital on Arapahoe Road in Centennial. (credit: CBS) Last week, Dr. Lydia Fisher, an infectious disease specialist at the Medical Center of Aurora, shared her concerns about a rapid test versus a PCR test. She said false results are more likely with a rapid test, and a PCR test is much more sensitive at around 98% if you have symptoms. She suggested Coloradans get tested as soon as possible after holiday gatherings. If you use a rapid test, she suggests getting another one three days later.
CBS Denver

COVID In Summit County: Emergency Alert Warns Of Increasing Case Rates

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A high number of COVID-19 cases and “critical staffing shortages” prompted Summit County Public Health to send an emergency alert to residents on Monday. The health department is asking everyone to wear masks while indoors, limit large gatherings and get tested for COVID. (credit: CBS) A COVID-19 emergency alert from @SummitCountyGov Health Department, and if you check out the graph I’ve attached, you’ll see why. That data is from 12/20-21. Already the cases were spiking. Very interested to see the next time they update…and how sharply that line went up. pic.twitter.com/WSNNDaWnrK — Spencer Wilson (@Spencer_WNews) December 27, 2021 As CBS4 Mountain Newsroom reporter Spencer Wilson states, the seven-day moving average for COVID cases in Summit County spiked drastically from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21. The county’s health department website states the dashboard will not be updated until Jan. 1.  
CBS Denver

Denver Nursing Home Calls 911 For Help Christmas Morning Because Of Staff Shortage

DENVER (CBS4) – It was a tense situation in Denver Christmas morning when a staffing shortage caused the Autumn Heights Care Center to call 911 for help. Saturday morning paramedics were called to the nursing home located at 3131 S Federal Blvd. (credit: CBS) A source familiar with the situation says there was one nurse for 50 patients. The Denver Department of Health and Environment could not confirm those numbers, but did say there was a staff shortage. According to the source, the nurse requested residents be transferred to local hospitals due to COVID. Signs on the door of the care center state...
CBS Denver

Colorado Veterans Offer Free Rides From Airport To Vets And Military Service Members

DENVER (CBS4) — A group of Colorado veterans is working hard to make things easier on other veterans. The vets and volunteers offer free rides from the airport for all active military service members and retired veterans. (credit: CBS) It’s a Christmas tradition that started six years ago by Wes Love. He was a local veteran who passed away earlier this year. For one military couple coming back to Denver from a trip home for the holidays, it meant a lot to see veterans watching out for one another, especially for some who didn’t get the same treatment when they came home. “All these...
CBS Denver

Safety Closures Lifted On I-70 In Colorado’s High Country

(CBS4) – The Colorado Department of Transportation issued a safety closure for both east and westbound lanes of Interstate 70 on Sunday morning. The westbound closure spanned Loveland Pass to Silverthorne, but was reopened at around 10:30 a.m. The eastbound closure spanned between Silverthorne and Loveland Pass; the closure was lifted at around 12:30 p.m. Colorado State Patrol tells CBS4 Loveland Pass is open. #I70 eastbound: Roadway reopened to traffic between Exit 205 – CO 9; US 6; Silverthorne and Exit 216 – US 6; Loveland Pass. https://t.co/TRkP8NsPdQ — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) December 26, 2021 Details about the reason for the safety...
News Break
Politics
CBS Denver

Both Directions Of I-70 Near Byers Closed For Crash

BYERS, Colo. (CBS4) – Both directions of Interstate 70 on the Eastern Plains are closed due to a crash. The Colorado Department of Transportation says the closure is between Peoria Road and Byers. CDOT initially only closed westbound lanes, but announced eastbound lanes were closed at around 3 p.m. #I70 westbound: Road closed due to a crash between Exit 322 – Peoria Road and Exit 316 – US 36; Byers. https://t.co/JlChTeP710 — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) December 26, 2021 CDOT says adverse weather and a multiple vehicle crash are the causes for the closure. They advise drivers to find another way around the closure and to expect long delays. Significant wind is moving across the state as of Sunday afternoon. (credit: Colorado Department of Transportation) Images from a CDOT camera near the closure show blowing dust and an occasional tumbleweed.
CBS Denver

Denver Firefighters Working On Christmas Find Balance In Being Away From Families

DENVER (CBS4) – While many people get to spend Christmas Day with their families, several frontline workers aren’t able to. On Saturday, CBS4 spent the day with Denver Fire Department station #23 to see what it’s like for the crew during the holidays. Fire station #23 is one of the busiest in the city. For many firefighters, being away on Christmas is hard, but it’s even harder for their families. (credit: CBS) “Not having dad around on Christmas is not great, but I think they’re use to it at this point,” said Brad Nerger, a lieutenant with station. For this station, it means spending...
CBS Denver

RISE: Health Care Workers Get Self Care At Denver Health

(CBS4) — Health care workers need to be cared for as well, particularly when it comes to their mental health. At Denver Health they do this through a program called Resilience in Stressful Events, or RISE for short. (credit: CBS) “The best mitigation for a traumatic experience is human connection,” said Denver Health RISE strategist and psychotherapist, Maria Gonsalves Schimpf. About 300 workers visit the drop-in center daily. There they can grab a cup of coffee, get a massage, or even play their favorite tunes. The goal is to create a safe space for physical and emotional support. (credit: CBS) “Any of our personnel can...
