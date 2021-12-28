Non-Essential Employees Of Town Of Breckenridge Going Back To Working Remotely

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. (CBS4) — Citing the rise in COVID cases in Summit County , Breckenridge will have its non-essential employees work remotely.

“All Town of Breckenridge government offices will be closed until further notice,” officials announced Tuesday.

All public services are still operational and departments can be reached directly by phone or email during regular business hours.

Summit County Public Health officials confirmed record high COVID-19 transmission rates on Dec. 27.

Within the past week, Summit County recorded 745 new cases.

“Cases continue a dramatic surge in a matter of days, along with testing demand,” county officials stated. Over the past week, three community Mako testing sites have been collecting 500-1,000 tests each day.

Officials say there are currently four “large reported outbreaks” with an additional three pending investigation.

“These high case numbers are impacting Summit County businesses and critical services due to staffing shortages,” officials stated.