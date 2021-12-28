ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Police: driver hit, flipped Virginia State Police car before fleeing

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Z2vjG_0dXbNJCI00

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — A Maryland man is behind bars and facing charges after police say he led them on a chase that led to a Virginia State Police trooper’s car flipping upside down.

Police said the driver of a Chevrolet Malibu was heading north on Interstate 95 in Prince William County when he hit a trooper’s car that was stopped for a traffic stop, The Washington Post reported.

In a Facebook post, Virginia state police said: “When the trooper finally caught up to the Malibu, the Malibu intentionally rammed the trooper’s patrol car, forced it off the road, and then pinned it against the Jersey wall until the trooper’s patrol car flipped onto its side … The Malibu fled the scene and continued north on I-95.”

The trooper was wearing a seatbelt and was treated at the hospital for minor injuries, The Washington Post reported.

Fairfax County police eventually caught up to the driver, identified as Douglas Johnson Jr. He’s facing charges of felony speeding to elude arrest, The Washington Post reported.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WHIO Dayton

2nd woman reports hitting manhole on U.S. 35 prior to Christmas Eve crash injuring girl

DAYTON — More people have come forward after issues with a manhole on U.S. 35 at Smithville Road caused a crash that seriously injured a 10-year-old girl on Christmas Eve. “I was driving, talking, next thing I know, it sounded like I hit a boulder or a brick wall, I don’t know. It jerked our car to the right,” said Emily Tucker of Beavercreek. She was driving on U.S. 35 west around 5 p.m. that day before Christmas Eve when she said she hit something on the highway.
DAYTON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washington, VA
Fairfax County, VA
Crime & Safety
State
Maryland State
State
Washington State
State
Virginia State
County
Fairfax County, VA
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
County
Prince William County, VA
Prince William County, VA
Crime & Safety
WHIO Dayton

Traffic stop leads to drug trafficking arrest in Preble County

PREBLE COUNTY — A Richmond, Ind. woman is facing drug charges after a traffic stop led to her arrest. A deputy stopped a vehicle in the 1300 block of North Barron St. for a traffic violation, according to the Preble County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators requested a K-9 unit from the Camden Police Department to respond to the scene.
PREBLE COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

4 shot in Denver rampage attacked at tattoo shops

DENVER — (AP) — Four of the people shot in a deadly rampage in Denver were attacked at tattoo shops, raising questions about why they were targeted. Police say Lyndon James McLeod, 47, knew most of the people he shot Monday in several locations around the metro area, through business or personal relationships. They were still investigating his motive. Five people were fatally shot in less than an hour and two others were wounded, including a police officer who shot and killed McLeod after being hit.
DENVER, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince William
WHIO Dayton

Woman faces federal charges for alleged in-flight behavior

A Tennessee woman is facing federal charges after prosecutors say she disrupted a flight in November. Amanda Renee Henry, 43, of Lebanon, Tennessee, was flying Spirit Airlines from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, to Nashville, Tennessee, on Nov. 27, the Department of Justice said in a news release. According to the criminal...
LEBANON, TN
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
53K+
Followers
79K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy