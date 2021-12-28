ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Maria, CA

Marian Regional Medical Center: New Pediatric Emergency Department helps meet demand of COVID-19

By Patricia Martellotti
News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
 1 day ago
LIVE SHORT VERSION
STRAIGHT FULL VERSION

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - One of the newest departments at Marian Regional Medical Center is being used to help meet the demands of COVID-19 in Santa Maria.

Doctors at the medical center say the newly built Pediatric Emergency Department has become "crucial" in their ability to treat incoming patients during the pandemic.

"We're ending up using the beds for sick adults ... which ... thank goodness we have that space ... or we wouldn't have as many beds as we need to be able to serve the adults in our community," said Dr. Alicia Gonzalez of Marian Regional Medical Center.

Hospital leaders and donors unveiled the new Rancho Guadalupe Pediatric Emergency Department in July 2021.

"The biggest thing that we got out of it was that we created momentum in the valley ... many other people contributed to this project," said donor Dick Donati.

The new addition of the 2,000 square foot facility includes seven pediatric beds, a nurse's station and a newly designed lobby.

The added beds brings the total Emergency Department beds to 42.

This includes private adult rooms.

"We have started to use every single area of our emergency department almost the same ... we can take care of a COVID patient ... a non-COVID patient ... a child ... an adult ... anywhere. That's one of the beauties of emergency medicine," said Gonzalez.

Doctors say the new facility came at a good time, as the hospital continues to see more adult patients including those ill with COVID-19.

"There are times when we are using literally every single bed in our ER ... and that includes all of the ones in that pediatric unit," said Gonzalez."

The post Marian Regional Medical Center: New Pediatric Emergency Department helps meet demand of COVID-19 appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12 .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
News Channel 3-12

Demand for COVID testing spikes as location prepares to close

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - People with appointments didn't seem to mind waiting in line for COVID-19 tests at the LHI testing center in the Goleta Valley Community Center on Tuesday night. Walks-ins were turned away. The location is set to close on Thursday, Dec. 30. Jennifer Gunner felt lucky to have an appointment. "It's been The post Demand for COVID testing spikes as location prepares to close appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara County Jail reaches 119 inmates with COVID

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. Ongoing COVID testing at Santa Barbara County's main jail at 4436 Calle Real has identified more inmates with the virus, for a total of 87 active cases among 119 total positive tests. The jail outbreak at the main jail facility in the Goleta Valley was first identified December 9. A total of The post Santa Barbara County Jail reaches 119 inmates with COVID appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Santa Maria, CA
Coronavirus
Santa Maria, CA
Health
Santa Maria, CA
Government
City
Guadalupe, CA
Guadalupe, CA
Coronavirus
Local
California Health
Guadalupe, CA
Health
Local
California Coronavirus
Local
California Government
City
Santa Maria, CA
Guadalupe, CA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emergency Medicine#Covid#Hospital#Newschannel
News Channel 3-12

News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara, CA
8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo, CA from News Channel 3-12.

 https://keyt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy