If they haven't been forced to already due to other pressures, many employers across New Jersey must increase their minimum hourly pay for workers in the new year. New Jersey's statewide minimum wage, which impacts most employees in the state, is set to increase by $1, to a total of $13 per hour, on Jan. 1. The mandate is part of legislation signed by Gov. Phil Murphy in February 2019, which gradually raises the minimum hourly wage to $15 by 2024.

POLITICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO