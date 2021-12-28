Agencies report increase in deadly crashes, road rage | Morning in America

SAN ANGELO, TX – Studies from Traffic Departments across the nation have confirmed that road rage is on the rise. In a road rage survey study done by AAA, 57 million drivers reported switching lanes quickly or very close behind another car. In addition, 71 million drivers reported making rude gestures or honking at another driver. And 106 million drivers also admitted to driving more than 15 mph over the speed limit. The most notable road rage incident in 2021 for San Angelo occurred in early Feb. During the incident a car was forced off the road by a drunk driver in a large pickup. To see…

SAN ANGELO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO