Agencies report increase in deadly crashes, road rage | Morning in America

FOX21News.com
 2 days ago

easttexasradio.com

Mt Pleasant Man Dies In Apparent Road Rage Crash

A 30-year-old Mt. Pleasant man died in a hit-and-run crash Wednesday afternoon at about 3:00 on Highway 271 north of Gilmer. State Troopers say the Richard C. Haley, II, was northbound behind a Kia that suddenly slammed on its brakes in what witnesses said appeared to be a case of road rage, forcing the Tahoe to run off the road, roll, and overturn. It ejected Haley. They pronounced him at the scene and hospitalized a passenger. The driver of the Kia continued north toward Pittsburg, and officials have not located him.
MOUNT PLEASANT, TX
WTOP

Most crash-prone DC region roads, as reported by WTOP

Spatial analysis of the traffic crashes shows portions of Interstate 395 in the District, Interstate 66 in Virginia and the Beltway in Maryland are among the most crash-prone sections of highway in the D.C. metro area. The highest concentrations of crashes overall were centered near major highway interchanges where large...
TRAFFIC
myrtlebeachonline.com

Two dead in early Christmas morning crash in Longs, SC Highway Patrol reports

Two people died while another is in critical condition following an early Saturday morning car crash in Longs, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol. Horry County Fire Rescue was dispatched to the scene at 12:47 a.m. Christmas Day in the area of Pine Needle Drive near Monterrey Drive, the department reported.
LONGS, SC
FOX4 News Kansas City

1 dead in single-vehicle crash Friday morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police say one person was killed in a single-vehicle crash on 169 highway Friday morning. According to reports, the incident happened around 3:45 a.m. when a silver Dodge Caliber was traveling north on US 169 Highway when the driver took the exit for Shoal Creek Parkway but lost control, struck the guardrail, […]
KANSAS CITY, MO
San Angelo LIVE!

STUDY: Road Rage is on the Rise

SAN ANGELO, TX – Studies from Traffic Departments across the nation have confirmed that road rage is on the rise. In a road rage survey study done by AAA, 57 million drivers reported switching lanes quickly or very close behind another car. In addition, 71 million drivers reported making rude gestures or honking at another driver. And 106 million drivers also admitted to driving more than 15 mph over the speed limit.  The most notable road rage incident in 2021 for San Angelo occurred in early Feb. During the incident a car was forced off the road by a drunk driver in a large pickup. To see…
SAN ANGELO, TX
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Accident Fatality Reported in Recent Crash on Calvine Road

A tragic accident fatality was reported in Sacramento following a three-vehicle crash that occurred on December 11. A minor, age eight, was reported as having died as a result of an accident at the Calvine Road intersection with Power Inn Road, which resulted in multiple critical injuries. The minor’s mother and teenage brother also suffered critical trauma in the collision. The brother has since been released, and the mother is recovering slowly from her injuries.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Power 96

Little Falls Man Facing Charges in Christmas Day Road Rage Crash

AVON -- A Little Falls man is facing charges after allegedly ramming his vehicle into another while driving on Interstate-94 on Christmas Day. Stearns County District Court records show 34-year-old Kevin Desmet-Groseclose faces four felony counts of second-degree assault with a deadly weapon. According to the criminal complaint, officers responded...
LITTLE FALLS, MN
kpic

Authorities report multiple crashes as drivers face icy road conditions

Drivers faced slick and icy conditions on the roads this weekend as much of western Oregon remains under a Winter Storm Warning. Snow fell overnight in the Willamette Valley and on the coast, as temperatures hovered in the low 30s. Local authorities were quick to caution people to stay off...
SALEM, OR
wirx.com

State Police Talk Road Rage

One-in-five drivers on the road following the pandemic report more frustration while driving compared to before. The study by Zebra, an online insurance site, says distracted drivers are the number one cause of frustration, followed by lack of turn signal use, being tail-gated and getting cut off. Michigan State Police Lieutenant Mike Shaw spoke with Michigan News Network.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WBTV

Police investigate deadly crash in Gastonia, roads shutdown

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - Roads are closed while police investigate a deadly crash in Gastonia. Gastonia police said the crash happened after 2 p.m. on E. Hudson Boulevard. E. Hudson Boulevard is closed between Union Road and Windsor Woods Drive. No other information was provided.
GASTONIA, NC

