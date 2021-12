Remembering back when I was a kid...it seems that during winter there was always snow. I mean always. I would trudge to school walking in knee-deep snow, through my back yard and cutting across a neighbor's (who yelled at me for cutting across her lawn), and across the slippery street to the school. What awaited me there? Not an empty school out for a 'snow day', but buses that had fought their way through the countryside to pick up the farm kids for their classes.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO