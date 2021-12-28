ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Hornets rout depleted Rockets 123-99

By STEVE REED Associated Press
Morganton News Herald
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLOTTE — Terry Rozier scored 27 points and made seven 3-pointers, and the Charlotte Hornets routed the Houston Rockets 123-99 on Monday night for their second straight win. Kelly Oubre chipped in with 18 points, while LaMelo Ball and Jalen McDaniels had 16. Mason Plumlee finished with a...

morganton.com

Comments / 0

Related
nsjonline.com

Six Hornets reach double figures in 123-99 win over Rockets

CHARLOTTE — Leading the Hornets with 27 points, Terry Rozier connected on seven of his 12 3-point attempts on Monday night as the Hornets cruised to a 123-99 victory over Houston in their first home game since Dec. 10. Charlotte’s 24-point win was its largest margin of victory this...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
echo-pilot.com

Houston Rockets at Charlotte Hornets odds, picks and predictions

The Houston Rockets (10-23) travel to Spectrum Center Monday to take on the Charlotte Hornets (17-17). Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Rockets vs. Hornets odds and lines, and make our expert NBA picks, predictions and bets. After starting the season 1-16 the Rockets...
NBA
Yardbarker

Hornets Blitz Rockets in Dominating Return Home to Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - There's no place like home. After a long and challenging six-game road swing, the Charlotte Hornets briefly returned home to Spectrum Center on Monday night and defeated the Houston Rockets, 123-99. "I thought we grew as a group on the road," Hornets head coach James Borrego said in his postgame press conference. "Through the highs and the lows of the road trip, we grew as a unit. We just knew that if we could come back home with some momentum, this is going to be a home-friendly environment for us moving forward. After tonight, [we have] 28 home games. You can feel the energy in the city, in the building. It's starting to move, there's a great momentum and our guys are feeding off of it. You can feel it from the start. I give our fans a ton of credit. I give our organization a ton of credit. Obviously, we've got to go on the road now so we've got to carry that with us."
NBA
WFNZ 102.5 FM/610 AM

Sam Farber: Hornets’ Depth Is a Big Reason For Their Success

The Hornets had no issues with the Huston Rockets on Monday, disposing of them 123-99 in what was their largest margin of victory of the season. Terry Rozier led the way for team in the win, dropping 27 points on 10-17 shooting from the field and 7-12 from beyond the arc, but the bench production led by Kelly Oubre Jr. and Nick Richards was once again a big part of the success in this one.
NBA
Morganton News Herald

Lakers end 5-game skid; James, Westbrook have triple-doubles

HOUSTON (AP) — LeBron James and Russell Westbrook both had triple-doubles and the Los Angeles Lakers snapped a season-high, five-game skid with a 132-123 victory over the Houston Rockets on Tuesday night. James had 32 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists for his third triple-double this season. Westbrook scored...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jalen Mcdaniels
Person
Terry Rozier
Person
Jalen Green
Person
Mason Plumlee
Person
James Borrego
Person
Scottie Lewis
Person
Eric Gordon
Houston Chronicle

Protocolled and pounded: Takeaways from Rockets’ loss to Hornets

The Vipers did not have much of a chance. Neither did the Rockets, or what is left of them. The Rockets became the latest team to play desperately shorthanded, in their case with four players – D.J. Augustin, Garrison Mathews, Jae’Sean Tate and K.J. Martin – in health and safety protocols. That combined with the decision to hold Jalen Green and Kevin Porter Jr. out of the first game of the back-to-back while they are coming back from injuries left the Rockets without six rotation players, including three starters.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Rockets vs. Hornets: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Houston Rockets (10-24) play against the Charlotte Hornets (17-17) at Spectrum Center. Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Monday December 27, 2021. Houston Rockets 99, Charlotte Hornets 123 (Final) What’s the buzz on Twitter?. Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen. Protocolled and pounded: Takeaways from Rockets’ loss to Hornets houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via...
NBA
lakers365.com

Lakers down Rockets 132-123

LOS ANGELES: LeBron James notched a 32-point triple-double on Tuesday to help the Los Angeles Lakers snap a five-game NBA skid with a 132-123 victory over the Houston Rockets. The four-time NBA champion was listed as the starting center for the first time in his 19-year career, as a Lakers team without injured star Anthony Davis grappled with coronavirus-related absences that included Rajon Rondo, Trevor Ariza and head coach Frank Vogel.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jae Sean
At The Hive

Recap: Big night from Plumlee, Rozier leads Hornets to win over Rockets, 123-99

The basket was the size of a manhole cover for Terry Rozier, burying seven 3-pointers en route to 27 points while Mason Plumlee stuffed the box score as the Charlotte Hornets beat the Houston Rockets, 123-99. The 24-point win is their largest margin of victory this season. The Hornets opened...
NBA
People

Atlanta Hawks Basketball Star Trae Young Engaged to Longtime Love Shelby Miller: 'What a Night'

On Thursday, Trae Young announced that he proposed to his longtime love, Shelby Miller, in a sweet Instagram post. Sharing a selection of photographs from the elaborate proposal — which featured white rose petals across the floor, lit candles, and a display of blue balloons — the Atlanta Hawks basketball player, 23, wrote alongside the post, "What a night💫 #FutureMrsYoung💍."
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Charlotte Hornets
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
bleachernation.com

“Dude Wasn’t Real:” Zach LaVine Still Can’t Believe Some of Michael Jordan’s Records

Zach LaVine’s name will be in the Chicago Bulls history books … it will just be somewhere behind Michael Jordan’s. Living in the Jordan shadow might seem exhausting for some, but the Bulls ultra-athletic shooting guard knows how to have fun with it. StatMuse shared a Tweet after LaVine’s 30-point superstar-esque performance against the Indiana Pacers on Sunday night, pointing out that it’s LaVine 65th game with 30+ points in his Bulls career. This gives LaVine the 3rd-most 30-point outings for the franchise, meaning he is 44 behind Bob Love and a measly … 472 away from The GOAT.
NBA
firstsportz.com

“Fake Bully” – Twitter calls out Joel Embiid ‘Soft’ after a nasty scuffle with Montrezl Harrell

The Washington Wizards hosted the Philadelphia 76ers, and the latter came out on top. The Sixers got a big 21-point victory over the Wizards, outscoring them 117-96. Joel Embiid led the Sixers to the victory, scoring 36 points, grabbing 13 rebounds, and blocking two shots. The Sixers got 23 points from Tobias Harris. Spencer Dinwiddie led the scoring for the Washington Wizards with 17 points.
NBA
basketball-addict.com

Sixers star Joel Embiid reignites feud with ‘b–ch’ Karl-Anthony Towns over Russell Westbrook dig

Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns made headlines on Monday after he decided to call out the Lakers’ Russell Westbrook for allegedly being a stat-chaser. Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors has already fired his shot at Towns over his Russ dig, and now, Sixers superstar Joel Embiid has decided to jump in on the […] The post Sixers star Joel Embiid reignites feud with ‘b–ch’ Karl-Anthony Towns over Russell Westbrook dig appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy