Shelby, MT

Hats & Horns @ The SBY Senior Center

By Jerry Puffer
 1 day ago
Happy New Year from our Shelby Senior Center. The center will be hosting a New Year's...

Sunburst Schools Partying On Thursday

Sunbursts School will be hosting a youth dance PARTY this Thursday night at the Sunburst Community Center. All the FUN is from 7 until 9, with a LIVE DJ, games & prizes for grades 6th through 12th. Our Golden Triangle weather may be FREEZING, but it will be a HOT time in Sunburst Thursday night.
SUNBURST, MT
Chester Has 2022 Greytak Calendars!

The beautiful 2022 Greytak calendars are available NOW in Chester. You can purchase your calendar for $15, & the price includes 3 raffle tickets to WIN a pair of boots from Murdoch's. To order, call the MSU Liberty County Extension office at 759 5625. Proceeds from the spectacular 2022 Greytak calendar sales will benefit Liberty County 4-H. Merry Christmas & Happy New Year for '22!
CHESTER, MT
Montana Expectant Moms NEED Blood

Expecting mothers & countless others across the Big Sky depend on a steady blood supply every day. As the year draws to a close this next week, we have 2 blood drives scheduled in our Golden Triangle....there'll be a drive up in Sunburst, this Tuesday, at the Methodist Church. On Thursday, Liberty County residents will have an opportunity to donate the "Gift of Life" at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Chester. Both the Sunburst, & Chester, blood drive hours will be from noon until 6. Merry Christmas, & stay warm...
MONTANA STATE
Come Together In Chester

The Chester United Methodist Church is having a community gathering this evening (Tuesday.) You're invited to bring along your very favorite Christmas song, skit, story or just about anything else you'd like to share & perform tonight. Don't worry about a thing, you do NOT need to perform anything to join in on this evening's event at the church. Snacks & drinks will be available too...
CHESTER, MT
City
Shelby, MT
Local
Montana Lifestyle
Winter Warmth @ Shelby 1st Baptist

The Shelby First Baptist Church will be hosting a winter coat drive on Monday. They'll be accepting donations of new children's coats, size XL & below. Please contact the church at 434 5383, or email them at fbchelbymt@gmail.com to donate. Stay warm & help our young neighbors stay warm too...
SHELBY, MT
GNP Expands Ticketed Entry for 2022

WEST GLACIER, Mont. [December 13, 2021] – Visitors to Glacier National Park in 2022 can expect to use a ticket system to access portions of the park from May 27 through September 11, 2022. This will be the second year of the pilot ticket system in the park, designed...
WEST GLACIER, MT
Small Town BIG Hi-Line Adventure

Browning's going to be holding a "Small-Town Christmas Adventure" next Thursday, the 16th. "Adventure" time" will be from 5:30, to 8, at the NAID campground. All the FUN Christmas activities will include a hot cocoa bar, pictures with Santa & the Grinch, door prizes & grub for the belly. Don't worry about a thing, it's all FREE for the community with one & all welcome to stop by.
BROWNING, MT
How Can “I” Undulate?

I'll find out tomorrow (Saturday) morning at 7:30, on Puffman Sports Trivia! I'll have the book, "Undulating La Roux," beautifully written & illustrated by Annie Daniel Clark up for grabs. Annie's a certified K-12 art educator & a professional artist who works from a private art studio over in Lincoln. "Undulating La Roux" is chockfull of whimsical, magical illustrations of the "outliers" who bring life color & joy captured using dyes on mineral paper, creating a richness of color & hue & matching the richness of the human experience she explores through her art.ME??... I'm going to be pounding down can after can of alphabet soup between now & tomorrow morning so I can grasp a better understanding of what this book is all about! At any rate, we're talking some 54 pages of color illustrations & this little read would be a dandy stocking stuffer. A lucky listener can actually WIN this stocking stuffer thanks to Puffer! You can check the book out by visiting the publisher at: books@farcountrypress.com. Listen to WIN tomorrow, Saturday, morning on Puffman Sports Trivia where I'll be tossing out some bowling trivia which I more or less understand...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Christmas Giveaway Today Heart Butte!

The Whitetail Baptist Church over in Heart Butte, will having their Christmas giveaway today, Tuesday. The Christmas gifts start rolling out at 10 o'clock this morning at Whitetail Baptist. Merry Christmas!
HEART BUTTE, MT
FIRE in Conrad On Saturday

A BONFIRE!" Conrad Mission Church will be hosting a real Christmas bonfire this Saturday afternoon beginning at 4. There'll be carol singing too, outside the church. Conrad Mission Church has issued an invitation for ALL in our Golden Triangle to stop by for some fellowship & fun on Saturday afternoon...
CONRAD, MT
Puffman Meets The Snowman!

The Chester Christmas Stroll's set on this Wednesday.. All the FUN will be from 4 until 7 7 o'clock, & Liberty County Public Health will hold a "snowman" contest. Besides some cool giveaways, the WINNER of the snowman contest will walk away with a 6 foot inflatable snowman during the Christmas stroll. Don't worry about a thing, plenty of stroll maps will be available. Stay warm...
CHESTER, MT
Carlie Brown’s Coming 2 Chester Town

The Chester United Methodist Church will be hosting a Charlie Brown movie night tonight, Tuesday. The FUN starts at 6, & children will have the "option" of dressing as their favorite character or dressing in a nativity costume. Don't worry about a thing, popcorn, apple cider & cookies will be provided with some cool arts & crafts available after the movie.
CHESTER, MT
Celebrity’s Coming 2 Our Carousel

Santa Claus himself will be flying in to Shelby this Sunday morning. Our Shelby Carousel will be hosting a brunch with the "main man" this Sunday from 11 to 2. There'll be a pancake breakfast, UNLIMITED carousel & scooter rides along with your picture with Santa. It's $12 per person on Sunday, or $50 for the family. Sunday's brunch with Santa's a playground fundraiser & your donations will toward playground structures for our elementary school.
SHELBY, MT
Where’s The Chili?

This Friday, the chili will be on the platters down in Dutton, at the Dutton Civic Club. The club will be hosting their 5th Annual Chili Cookoff. Registration will be Friday afternoon at 4:30, with the doors open to the public at 5:30. Chili entries are $10, & to preregister, call Colleen at 781 6461, or Collette at 868 2495. The chili cookoff judges will be handing down their decisions at 7 o'clock SHARP Friday night.
DUTTON, MT
The “Mrs.” Is Back In Shelby

Mrs. Santa! Welcome back to Shelby The Annual Mrs. Santa's Christmas Cookie Sale is coming up this Saturday, over at St. William's Catholic Church Parish Center from 10 to 12 noon. It'll be a good opportunity to get stocked up for the holidays with the good woman's cookies going for only $5 a plate. Save some oatmeal raisin for the Puffman!
SHELBY, MT
